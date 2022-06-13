ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S., Maryland flags lowered to honor police officer slain in Maryland on Sunday

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
ANAAPOLIS, MD—Effective immediately, both the U.S. and Maryland state flags will be flown  at half-staff in honor of a Maryland police officer who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico Police Department died in the line of duty on Sunday night.

Hilliard was shot while attempting to arrest a suspect who had multiple felony warrants.  He was a 16-year veteran.

The suspect is now in custody and the Maryland State Police homicide unit is investigating the case.

Governor Larry Hogan’s full statement can be viewed below.

