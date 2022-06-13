Special athletes, Special Olympics

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington volunteered during the recent Special Olympics Track & Field event. Several of the participants are also members of the Kiwanis-sponsored Aktion Club, a service club for adults with disabilities, available through the Clinton County Board of DD. For more information about joining the Aktion Club, contact Latasha Ruddle at CCBDD at 937-382-7519. From left are Bob and Terri Thobaben, David Burton (Aktion and Kiwanis member), Kim Hiatt, and Kirstin Harris.
East Clinton athletes will be competing Friday and Saturday in the 2022 Ohio State High School Clay Target League State Tournaments presented by Scheels. The trap and skeet shooting state tournaments will be held at the Blackwing Shooting Center in Delaware, OH on June 17th and 18th, featuring 324 athletes from 20 high school teams.
Blanchester High School is still searching for a new varsity boys basketball coach. Athletic director Brad Ballinger said the school district has yet to hire a coach to replace Adam Weber, who resigned following the 2021-22 season. Weber finished with 91 varsity victories, matching the all-time record of Bob Jacoby Sr. who had 91 in two stints at BHS in the 1930s and 1940s.
These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 16, 1922:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Asserting that more than 3,500 mentally disabled former service men now placed in state institutions were victims ‘of such gross neglect, indifference and profiteering”, President Harding “urged immediate action by the government, looking to the treatment of all such cases in federal institutions.”
Congratulations to the three recipients of the Clinton County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship for 2022-23. The scholarship committee selected three amazing young adults that shared their passion for children and enthusiasm for learning through their essays and interviews. We believe the future of education is in excellent hands. • Tessa...
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • ‘Kids in America totally ’80s’ — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.
Starbuck bridge work postponed; Canada Road work set. Due to a scheduling change, the Starbuck Road bridge replacement has been rescheduled to a later date, to be announced, stated the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. Canada Road will be closed for bridge rehabilitation beginning Tuesday, June 21, weather permitting, This...
A local brewmaster is rolling out the barrel with his very own beer. Alex Rhinehart, 35, of Martinsville, recently debuted his own beer at TinCap in Wilmington after it made its initial debut at Warped Wing Brewing Company in Springboro, Dayton and Mason — where Rhinehart is an assistant brewmaster.
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees at their June 16 meeting approved the conferring of the title of President Emeritus upon Dr. Kevin Boys, effective on his retirement date, July 1, 2022. The nomination was initiated and read by VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Nicole Roades, followed by...
BUTLER COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling […]
Jungle Jim’s International Market has reopened today after being without power since Monday evening following a storm that knocked out power to thousands in southwest Ohio. Phill Adams, development director at Jungle Jim’s, said the power was restored Tuesday night and staff is in “restock mode” leading up to the store’s noon re-opening.
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Regional Planning Commission — with assistance from the City of Wilmington’s Maintenance and Repair Department — completed a Legacy Fund Grant project last month to install 15 new age-friendly benches in downtown Wilmington as part of its Age-Friendly Clinton County Plan.
BLANCHESTER — Blanchester Boy Scout Troop 47 held a flag retirement ceremony on Tuesday, which was Flag Day. The ceremony demonstrates the proper way to dispose of torn or battered American flags. The flags are put in a long metal container, then set on fire and after they are completely burned, a hole is dug and the ashes are properly buried and covered.
CINCINNATI — Eight Cincinnati pools are open for those wanting to beat the heat this week. Dempsey, Hirsch, Evanston, Lincoln and Pleasant Ridge joined Oakley, McKie and Dunham pools are now open to visitors. However, due to staff shortages, Cincinnati Recreation Commission said they will be combining the staff...
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of their seventh Dayton-area restaurant location on Tuesday, June 21. The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.
