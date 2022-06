The New York Rangers saved a few dollars by getting Sammy Blais to sign an extension for a little less than his qualifying offer of $1.6M. According to CapFriendly, both sides agreed to a 1-year extension at $1.525M for the 2022-2023 season. It is a one-way contract which means Blais would earn the same salary in the AHL and must clear waivers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO