ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

18-year-old drowns in Northern Michigan while vacationing with family

By Justine Lofton
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI – A Grand Haven teen drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the weekend while vacationing with his family, WPBN/WGTU reports....

www.mlive.com

Comments / 6

Jacopo Dantes
4d ago

My heart goes out to this boys family. No parent should ever have to bury their child 😢 😔 😞.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross US-131

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A driver hit and killed a Kalkaska man Thursday afternoon. The crash happened as the man tried to cross US-131 near Boardman Road in Boardman Township. Investigators said they believe the 79-year-old man saw a pickup truck coming and stepped back from the road, but...
KALKASKA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lake, MI
Antrim County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Antrim County, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Accidents
Antrim County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Up North Voice

Kalkaska man struck and killed crossing US-131

KALKASKA CO. – A 79-year-old Kalkaska man was struck and killed yesterday afternoon as he walked across US-131 near Boardman Road in Boardman Township. On June 16, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were called to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to a witness, the 79-year-old Kalkaska man was attempting to cross US-131 from the west side. The man saw a southbound pickup truck coming and stepped back from the roadway. Once the truck passed, he went back into the roadway, but did not look for additional southbound traffic. A 53-year-old Buckley woman driving a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country in the southbound lane struck the man as he stepped in front of her vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KALKASKA, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Police identify teen who drowned in Muskegon County lake

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies identified Caleb Errgang, 18, of Holton, as the victim of a drowning Tuesday, June 14, at Pine Island Lake. Police and firefighters responded to a 2:06 p.m. report of a water emergency at Pine Island Lake in Muskegon County’s Holton Township. Rescuers were told that an 18-year-old went under water and had not resurfaced.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police release name of man shot, killed by deputy in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Police released the name of a man shot and killed by a deputy on Thursday. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park, was fatally shot by an Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy after a traffic stop around 10 p.m., June 16 in Salem Township, Michigan State Police said Friday. It happened on 26th Street near 136th Avenue, about 10 miles west of Wayland.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Accident#Wpbn
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man murdered by brother in Charlevoix County 16 years ago has never been found

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. – The remains of a man who was murdered by his brother 16 years ago in Charlevoix County have never been found. William George Merriman was last seen on June 16, 2006, in East Jordan, Michigan. According to the Record Eagle, William Merriman was in the county to attend his mother’s funeral. Police weren’t told he disappeared until several weeks later.
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
MLive

Person shot, killed by deputy in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A person was shot and killed by an Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Thursday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, on 26th Street near 136th Avenue in Salem Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Rescue crews recover body of drowning victim in Manistee Lake

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The identity of a Manistee Lake drowning victim has been released by Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. The body of Daniel Mayville, 59, was recovered from the lake on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said. The incident is still under investigation to determine any contributing medical...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two toddlers drown in northern Michigan pond, state police say

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two toddlers following an apparent drowning in a northern county Monday afternoon. Responding police in Otsego County responded to a report of two kids that went missing in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association. When police...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after hitting, killing 77-year-old woman in northern Michigan grocery store parking lot

BENZONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a northern Michigan grocery store last summer. Police said David Michael Gouin, 31, stopped to talk to someone in the parking lot of Shop-N-Save at 1747 Benzie Highway in Benzonia just after noon on Aug. 20, 2021. He pulled forward after, hitting 77-year-old Catherine Anne Kelder with his pickup truck.
BENZONIA, MI
MLive

2 hurt in crash on Lake Michigan Drive

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two men were injured Wednesday, June 15, in a collision when a driver failed to stop for a red light, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 5:43 a.m. at 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township. A 22-year-old White Cloud...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 toddlers found unresponsive in Michigan pond after going missing

HAYES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two young children were found unresponsive in a Michigan pond after being reported missing on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord Post were called to a report of two missing toddlers in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Hayes Township. Troopers arrived on scene at 4:47 p.m.
GAYLORD, MI
MLive

MLive

44K+
Followers
46K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy