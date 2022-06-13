18-year-old drowns in Northern Michigan while vacationing with family

KALKASKA CO. – A 79-year-old Kalkaska man was struck and killed yesterday afternoon as he walked across US-131 near Boardman Road in Boardman Township. On June 16, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were called to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to a witness, the 79-year-old Kalkaska man was attempting to cross US-131 from the west side. The man saw a southbound pickup truck coming and stepped back from the roadway. Once the truck passed, he went back into the roadway, but did not look for additional southbound traffic. A 53-year-old Buckley woman driving a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country in the southbound lane struck the man as he stepped in front of her vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

