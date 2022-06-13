Two teens shot over the weekend in Worcester

(Oleksandr Filon/iStock)

WORCESTER, Mass. — A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in separate incidents in Worcester over the weekend.

On Saturday, Worcester Police responded to the area of Endicott and Vernon Street at 6:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot. They found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Then on Sunday, officers responded to Orne Street for a shooting just before 10:00 p.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot and paramedics transported him to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the shootings are connected. No arrests have been made in either incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police.

