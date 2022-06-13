ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Joined by Anderson .Paak on Drums for ‘Yet to Come’ During ‘Proof Live’: Watch

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

BTS brought out a very special guest on Monday (June 13) during their “Proof Live” celebration. Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak slipped behind the drums in his now-signature bowl haircut and a cream-colored suit for a run through their new chilled-out R&B ballad “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

With RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook chilling out on chairs in front of a full band jamming out on a desert-themed soundstage, the K-pop superstars rapped and sang their way through the tune — which includes a brief vocal nod to Kanye West’s “Touch the Sky.” At the end of their collab, the guys brought .Paak out for a series of hugs and asked him to describe his first impressions of that song.

“I love it. It reminds me of church,” said .Paak, who dropped a few phrases in Korean to the delight of the band, including calling the song “amazing” in Korean. “It’s fantastic,” he added, with .Paak explaining that his BTS superfan son, Soul Rasheed, is the reason the performance came together. “I’ve been obsessed, I’ve been ARMY ever since,” he said.

The .Paak spot was part of a larger 25-minute set celebrating the band’s new anthology album Proof , which included runs through that collection’s “Born Singer” and a bit where each vocalist ran through their favorite part of the band’s journey to date and described the process of pulling together the three-disc set before they got back to business crooning the gospel- pop “For Youth” with the help of four back-up singers.

Watch the performances below.

