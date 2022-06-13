ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone will play Milwaukee for the first time on 'Twelve Carat Tour,' with special guest Roddy Ricch

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

After an eight-year run that's included 10 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, one of music's biggest acts is set to make his Milwaukee debut.

Post Malone will play Brew City for the first time Sept. 15 at Fiserv Forum, the fourth stop on Malone's newly announced, 33-city North American "Twelve Carat Tour."

The tour takes its name from Malone's "Twelve Carat Toothache" that was released June 3. It's his fourth studio album, all of which have cracked the top 5 on the Billboard 200.

Those releases — including "Stoney," "Beerbongs & Bentleys" and "Hollywood's Bleeding" — have featured some of the biggest hits of the past few years, including Hot 100 chart-toppers "Rockstar," "Psycho," "Sunflower" and "Circles."

Rapper Roddy Ricch, who had his own No. 1 on the Hot 100 with "The Box" in 2020 and whose two albums have both been in the Billboard 200's top 5, will open.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office (1111 N. Phillips Ave.) and ticketmaster.com . Prices have yet to be announced. Citi cardholders will have access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Post Malone will play Milwaukee for the first time on 'Twelve Carat Tour,' with special guest Roddy Ricch

