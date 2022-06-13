TCSO search for driver who hit, killed woman in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in east Austin Monday morning, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said. TCSO is searching for the driver.

The crash happened on Blue Bluff Road between Esquire Acres Lane and Decker Lake Road. The crash happened before 7 a.m. Monday, TCSO said.

Deputies are looking for a damaged white or pearl-colored Subaru Legacy Outback. Its passenger-side mirror will be broken off and it will have damage to the front headlight on the passenger side and bumper, TCSO said.

Anyone with information about the crash or who has seen the car can call 512-424-7391.

