ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

TCSO search for driver who hit, killed woman in east Austin

By A James
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPfVq_0g9ApJXJ00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in east Austin Monday morning, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said. TCSO is searching for the driver.

The crash happened on Blue Bluff Road between Esquire Acres Lane and Decker Lake Road. The crash happened before 7 a.m. Monday, TCSO said.

Deputies are looking for a damaged white or pearl-colored Subaru Legacy Outback. Its passenger-side mirror will be broken off and it will have damage to the front headlight on the passenger side and bumper, TCSO said.

Anyone with information about the crash or who has seen the car can call 512-424-7391.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

3 officers on administrative leave following deadly North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has released more details about a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Austin this past weekend. Two officers involved in the incident, a 28-year veteran and a 9-year veteran of the department, discharged their firearms. A third officer, a 12-year veteran, deployed a less-lethal shotgun. All three have been placed on administrative leave, per APD policy.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Sports
Travis County, TX
Accidents
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Travis County, TX
Sports
fox7austin.com

1 killed in rollover crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person has died following a rollover crash in North Austin. ATCEMS says that the crash happened in the 8000 block of N Capitol of Texas Highway near Spicewood Springs Road just before noon. Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. Drivers are advised to expected...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Group connected to Austin robbery spree arrested after victim shoots suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say they have arrested four suspects connected to a robbery spree, after a victim shot one of the suspects in self-defense. There are four suspects involved, one being a juvenile. Detectives say 17-year-old Jaylyn Reed was arrested for a series of armed robberies and carjackings last year.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tcso#Subaru Legacy Outback#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

APD asking for help to locate vehicle connected with traffic death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help locating a light-colored Dodge Journey possibly connected with a fatal crash in February. According to APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit, the vehicle’s driver may have been involved in or have information regarding a February 1, 2022 fatal traffic accident that killed 39-year-old Jason Ross Godwin. […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KVUE

Fatal crash causes delays on Capital of Texas Highway

AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash was reported at the intersection of Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs Thursday just before noon. The rollover collision resulted in the death of an adult, who was pronounced deceased on scene. Austin-Travis County EMS said to expect delays in the area. No further...
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Jessica Sears dead after a motorcycle crash in Austin; 39-year-old Amber Thompson arrested (Austin, TX)

33-year-old Jessica Sears dead after a motorcycle crash in Austin; 39-year-old Amber Thompson arrested (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Jessica Sears as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision late last Sunday night in Austin. The fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 6800 block of S. IH-35 southbound in which at least three vehicles and a motorcycle were involved [...]
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin

A small plane with one person onboard crashed into Lady Bird Lake around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Medics say the plane crashed just west of the I-35 bridge in downtown Austin. The pilot, a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with "potentially serious injuries," ATCEMS said.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock PD searching for SUV believed to be connected to two shootings

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding an SUV they believe was involved in two shootings a day apart from each other in April. Officials said they believe occupants of a gray SUV that was involved in an April 20 shooting on Pine Knoll Drive in Austin were involved in a fatal shooting just a day before.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy