The absentee voting period for the June 21st Primary Runoff Election began on May 25, 2022. Ahead of the June 21st Primary Runoff Election, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that tomorrow is the last day to return an absentee ballot by hand. However, the Absentee Election Manager may still receive absentee ballots delivered by mail no later than noon on Election Day.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO