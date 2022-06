An alleged co-founder of the YSL collective has surrendered to police. According to WSBTV, Walter Murphy turned himself in on Thursday after he was named in a massive indictment, alleging he and other YSL associates participated in criminal street gang activity. Prosecutors say Murphy co-founded YSL along with fellow defendant Young Thug and a third individual who has not been identified. Though the state of Georgia describes the collective as an affiliate of the national Bloods gang, Murphy insists YSL is “more like a record label or a family.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO