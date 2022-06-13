DSU students named White House HBCU Scholars

WASHINGTON, D.C.- A federal judge has convicted a father and son in connection to the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled on Wednesday after hearing two days of testimony without a jury for the trial of Laurel, Delaware residents Kevin Seefried, 53, and his son Hunter, 24.
DELAWARE– Healthcare workers have a 20% higher chance of being the victim of workplace violence than other workers, that’s according to healthcare company Joint Commission. But, some Delawareans are trying to curb those violent assaults with House Bill 324. “Surprisingly to most people a hospital is the most...
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to increase penalties for assaulting healthcare workers. House Bill 324 applies the felony offense of second degree assault to those that intentionally cause physical injury to healthcare workers while they are performing work-related duties. Under Delaware code, second...
A ban on sales of AR-15 rifles and other assault style weapons in Delaware will soon become law. The measure aimed at preventing massacres like the one last month that killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, completed its passage through both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday when the Senate approved it 13-8.
DOVER, Del.- Delaware is one step closer to having an inspector general’s office, following a bipartisan effort in the legislature to increase accountability and make sure fraud and abuse are caught. A measure to create an independent office to investigate wrongdoing in state agencies as well as in civil...
DELAWARE – In the fight to put an end to negative outcomes of Black maternal health, the Momnibus Package: a group of bills has passed the house. However, before the bill passed, there were some concerns with the language that came up. And that was to include all women rather than just Black women. Bill sponsor Representative Melissa Minor-Brown says that her bill package is about Black women and their voices deserve to be heard.
The trial of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness began Tuesday in Dover with both sides delivering fiery opening statements before recessing for lunch. With the jury seated, prosecutors laid out their case against the statewide-elected Democrat, arguing she is guilty of facilitating waste, fraud and abuse despite being the elected official designated to fight against those things. But high-powered defense attorney ... Read More
AARP Delaware and State Treasurer Colleen Davis are backing legislation to create a low-cost retirement savings plan for Delawareans. If passed, the plan known as Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings or DE EARNS would provide workers and employers access to low-cost retirement savings plans. It’s a state-facilitated,...
A new Delaware State Housing Authority program offering mortgage assistance for First State homeowners is launching this summer. The Delaware Mortgage Relief program will give up to $40,000 in assistance to homeowners at risk of losing their homes. Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and be behind at least 30...
Delaware's Senate Health and Human Services committee voted to release bills that would expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers and require insurers to cover an annual mental health checkup for all insured Delawareans on Wednesday. The former bill is part of the so-called “mom-nibus”package of legislation covering maternal health, spanning...
Ticks are a nuisance across most of the United States, and Delaware is no exception. Delawareans venturing out into the great outdoors, especially in the summer months, need to know how to identify at least 10 of the ticks found in Delaware. Ticks carry diseases that are harmful to humans....
A pair of bills directed at restricting under-21 gun possession in Delaware passed the state House Tuesday with mixed results. House Bill 423, which reinstates the Firearm Transaction Approval Program to help with criminal background checks passed the House unanimously. "Our goal is to make sure that we provide a...
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
The third day in the state's trial against Auditor Kathy McGuiness kicked off Thursday with a suspension of the testimony that had been cut off Wednesday from Director for the Division of Accounting Jane Cole--but on her return, the defense utilized her testimony to punch holes through significant portions of the state's own search warrant claims.
DELMARVA – A program set out to help at-risk children on the Lower Shore is expanding its services to Somerset and Wicomico counties. With CASA’s expansion, many children’s lives will be changed for the better, but CASA needs Delmarva’s help to make that happen. “All you...
Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Horseshoe crabs line the shore spawning along the Delaware Bay. DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor is one of the best places to observe this wonder of nature. DNREC photo. Horseshoe Crab Management Effectively Supports Red Knot Population. While this...
Another week, another full slate of great events and activities at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as in cities and towns throughout the region. It's also Father's Day Weekend, so a quick shout out to all the great dads out there. Enjoy your special day with those most important to you.
