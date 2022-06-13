DSU students named White House HBCU Scholars

DELAWARE – In the fight to put an end to negative outcomes of Black maternal health, the Momnibus Package: a group of bills has passed the house. However, before the bill passed, there were some concerns with the language that came up. And that was to include all women rather than just Black women. Bill sponsor Representative Melissa Minor-Brown says that her bill package is about Black women and their voices deserve to be heard.

