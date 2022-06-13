Salisbury fire crew rescues kitten

MILFORD, Del. – A single vehicle crash early Friday morning claimed the life of a Magnolia man, according to Delaware State Police. At around 5:30 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road. For unknown reasons, the Mazda reported failed to remain in its travel lane and veered off the south edge of the roadway, hitting a signpost. The vehicle continued past the signpost until it hit a large tree off the roadway before spinning and coming to rest.
