Salisbury, MD

Salisbury fire crew rescues kitten

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department recently helped rescue a kitten. A couple...

www.wmdt.com

WBOC

Child Injured in Boating Millsboro Area Boating Accident

MILLSBORO, Del.- Multiple people were rescued after a boating accident that happened early Thursday evening between Gull Point and the NRG Energy Inc. Power Plant east of Millsboro. The Millsboro Fire Company, one of the responding agencies, said the mariners involved in the boating accident included multiple children and at...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Gateway Subaru donates blankets to oncology patients

SALISBURY, Md. – Team members from Gateway Subaru in Delmar visited the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute to donate 80 blankets for oncology patients in Salisbury, Seaford, and Ocean Pines to keep them warm during their infusion treatments. Something as small as a blanket can make that moment more...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Berlin Town offices to close for DFC Hilliard funeral

BERLIN, Md. – Town of Berlin offices will be closed to the public on Tuesday, June 21st, so that Town personnel can attend funeral services for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. We’re told limited staff will be available by phone or email, and no changes to trash or recycling...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Magnolia man killed in early morning crash

MILFORD, Del. – A single vehicle crash early Friday morning claimed the life of a Magnolia man, according to Delaware State Police. At around 5:30 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road. For unknown reasons, the Mazda reported failed to remain in its travel lane and veered off the south edge of the roadway, hitting a signpost. The vehicle continued past the signpost until it hit a large tree off the roadway before spinning and coming to rest.
MAGNOLIA, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Ocean City man, Princess Anne Police officer injured in crash

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a police officer that happened Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Route 90 at Route 113 in Berlin. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a white Lexus ES sedan driven by 75-year-old Bruce Albany of Ocean City was traveling westbound on Route 90 when he tried to make a U-turn in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police Department patrol vehicle, driven by Chief Robert Wink. We’re told Chief Wink was also traveling eastbound on Route 90 at the time of the incident.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

GMD: Pollinator garden tours

BERLIN, Md. – The Lower Shore Land Trust is giving community members a look at eight different pollinator-friendly gardens in hopes of encouraging others to create their gardens which in turn help the environment. With a mission of making the lower Eastern Shore more pollinator-friendly, gardeners of all levels...
GARDENING
Ocean City Today

State firemen’s convention returns in-person to Ocean City

After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City police commission addresses predatory towing

Tow truck companies in Ocean City will soon have to abide by a few new rules after complaints of predatory towing made their way to city officials, along with one company not requesting reimbursement from the city for tows until after a year. Ocean City Police Capt. Mike Colbert introduced...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Beebe updates visitation policy in time for Father’s Day weekend

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has updated its visitation policy at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. As of Friday, June 17th, inpatients may have one well visitor at a time between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The visitor may rotate throughout the day. “With a...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Pittsville youth academy celebrating the life of DFC Hilliard with community event

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
PITTSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

One arrested, second sought in Dover carjacking

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say they have arrested one suspect and are searching for a second in connection to a carjacking early Thursday morning. According to police, at around 12:30 a.m., the two suspects got into a vehicle that was left running in the parking lot. The female victim witnessed this and ran outside to approach that, at which point the driver reportedly pointed a handgun at her before fleeing.
DOVER, DE
The Dispatch

Lessons To Learn In Deputy’s Death

It’s been almost 55 years since a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty. As it was said numerous times over the last week, 41-year-old Glenn Hilliard’s death was preventable. It’s what it makes it hurt so much. The court system deserves scrutiny as well as those in the community who did not alert police about the whereabouts of Austin Davidson, a wanted felon in four counties.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bidens to spend Father’s Day weekend in Rehoboth

For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Five Upbeat Bars in Salisbury, Maryland

Home of Salisbury University, this mid-size Maryland city has a fun bar scene year-round. Whether you prefer college dives and beer or upscale venues and cocktails, there are several places where you can drink with friends and enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. Here are five upbeat bars in Salisbury you and your buddies will love.
SALISBURY, MD
Bloomberg

How Many Bridges Does the Chesapeake Bay Need?

Steve Kline, a 7th-generation Marylander, knows well the vacation tradition of driving across the twin spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for trips to the beach resort of Ocean City. His grandfather, an ironworker, helped build the bridge’s first span, which opened in 1952. He’s also very familiar with...
OCEAN CITY, MD

