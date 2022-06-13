ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham opens cooling station as temperatures rise

By Drew Taylor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The city of Birmingham will open a cooling station to help those dealing with the sweltering heat Monday.

From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, the lower level of Boutwell Auditorium on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard will be open as a cooling station.

The opening comes as much of central Alabama remains under a heat advisory for most of the day with temperatures predicated to go above 100 degrees in Jefferson County, according to the National Weather Service.

In collaboration with One Roof, shelter will also be provided by their ongoing partners: The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North; the Firehouse Shelter (for men), 626 Second Ave. North; and First Light (for women), 2230 Fourth Ave. North.

AL.com

Is this June hotter than usual - even for Alabama?

It’s not even officially summer yet, but most of Alabama is in the grip of a heatwave this week. Temperatures haven’t been record-breaking so far (though that could change today), but they are well above what is typical for this time of year, according to data from the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrates 50 years in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center recently celebrated 50 years of research and innovation in the Birmingham community. During a special ceremony Wednesday, several guest speakers took turns sharing the growth of the center and how the center has helped improve cancer prevention efforts, as well as cure some cancers. “We cure […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Construction to begin on The Tracks, $61 million Birmingham development

An Indianapolis real estate development company is announcing its first project in Alabama - the construction of a $61 million, five-story apartment complex in Birmingham. TWG announced construction is expected to begin this month on The Tracks, a five acre, 273-unit development with studio, one and two-bedroom layouts. Located at 2400 First Avenue South, The Tracks is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Where does Alabama stand in the pandemic now?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in our state. The positivity rate back in the double-digits at 19.7%. The test positivity rate is slightly higher in Jefferson County. If you look at ADPH’s COVID dashboard, you’ll see it stands at 22.8% meaning about two out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

WildWater waterpark celebrating grand opening in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A new waterpark in Cullman will be celebrating its grand opening this Friday with giveaways, live music and more to beat the heat. WildWater waterpark is located at 1707 Main Avenue SW and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening ceremony will be held from […]
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

1 dead after train, car collide in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police and fire are on the scene of a deadly collision between a train and a car in the West End area. The crash involving an Amtrak train occurred in the 900 block of 17th Street Southwest near Harrison Park just before 6 p.m. Birmingham police confirmed one person died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE
jsu.edu

Juneteenth Celebration Moved Indoors Due to Heat Advisory

The Juneteenth Celebration to be held on campus June 16, 6-10 pm., has been moved inside Merrill Hall due to a heat advisory. Presented by JSU, the City of Jacksonville and the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor Center, the family friendly event is free and open to the public. Activities will include music, dancing, card games, corn hole, vendors, and food and drinks.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Red Cross helping those involved in Fairfield apartment fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — American Red Cross volunteers are assisting people who were affected by the Chateau Glen Oaks apartment fire in Fairfield Wednesday. Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers were on the scene helping nearly 30 individuals, including 10 minors to provide assistance and determine their needs. The Red Cross responds to more than […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa City Schools looking to hire bus drivers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City Schools system is looking to hire more bus drivers. TCS has approximately 15 bus driver positions available with starting salaries at $21 per hours, four hours each weekday. All training will be provided by the school system and the job comes with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance and state retirement. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
