There is much to celebrate on Juneteenth this year. Although it has been recognized as a state holiday in Texas since 1980, this is the second year it is also a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, soldiers landed in Galveston with news the war was over and all slaves were free. Often called “Freedom Day,” it is a time to celebrate liberty and freedom from a dark period in American history.

4 DAYS AGO