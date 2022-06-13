ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Jurors deny cough-syrup defense in Springfield killing

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0g9AmY4F00

A Missouri woman has been convicted in a road rage killing after jurors rejected defense arguments that she suffered from cough syrup-induced psychosis.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that jurors found 50-year-old Elizabeth McKeown guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Barbara Foster.

Police say McKeown was on the way to the bank to make a car payment in November 2018 when she rear-ended Foster because Foster wasn't driving fast enough.

When Foster exited her vehicle and called 911 to report the crash, police say, McKeown backed up, then ran over Foster, dragging her under the vehicle. McKeown attempted to drive away but was blocked off at the next intersection by other witness drivers.

Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Dane Rennier described what happened as a "brutal murder." The prosecutors said McKeown knowingly took more than the recommended amount of over-the-counter cough syrup.

McKeown's attorney Jon Van Arkel said McKeown did not purposefully take the cough syrup to "get any sort of high or euphoria, her intent was to suppress her cough."

McKeown's liver could not metabolize the dextromethorphan from the cough syrup correctly, which in turn altered her state of mind, Van Arkel said.

Foster's granddaughters, Emileigh Sahagun, said the verdict was "what I needed to hear."

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Six from Greene County guilty in moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six residents of Springfield and Rogersville plead guilty to playing a role in a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft scheme across state lines, the United States Department of Justice said on Thursday. Six of seven defendants indicted in the transportation of thousands of stolen catalytic converters have now pleaded guilty, the latest being Evan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Who gets to drive the Springfield Police Department corvette?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 arrested after drug bust in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman are in the Camden County jail after police say they had illegal drugs. Deputies arrested Angela Swedeen and Jeremy Hunter following a traffic stop. Deputies say Hunter attempted to flee the vehicle. Deputies quickly arrested him. When deputies searched him, they...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man drowned using pool toy at Grand Falls

NEWTON COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Tuesday at Grand Falls. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville used a pool toy in an attempt to go over Shoal Creek Grand Falls on the southwest side of Joplin. Luke...
JOPLIN, MO
FOX 2

2 dead in a murder-suicide incident in rural Missouri

UPDATE: The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirmed to ozarksfirst.com that this was a murder-suicide. Police found multiple documents, such as life insurance, laid out for them at the scene of the crime. AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says they are working on a “critical incident” that has left 2 people dead on Oak Drive […]
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police investigate murder-suicide in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – Authorities say there’s no danger to the public after two people are found dead in Aurora, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department released more information about the investigation this afternoon. On June 14, 2022, around 8:14 am someone called 9-1-1 asking police to respond to 1642...
AURORA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springfield Road#Cough#Murder#Violent Crime#The Springfield News
KYTV

Man riding pool toy drowns in Jasper County, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a pool toy drowned in Shoal Creek in Joplin, Mo. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Stanley Luhk, 35, from Carterville, Mo. An online report states Luhk attempted to go over Joplin’s Grand Falls in a pool toy, struck a...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ozarkradionews.com

Ava Couple Injured in Motorcycle Crash Tuesday Morning

Ava, MO. – An Ava couple was injured when their motorcycle struck a deer Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 14, four miles east of Ava at 3:15 a.m. on June 14. An eastbound 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by...
AVA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man indicted on fentanyl-related charge

JOPLIN, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicts a Joplin man for possessing fentanyl to distribute. The June 7 federal indictment charges 40-year-0ld Cody Dalton Romines, replacing a May federal criminal complaint. According to court documents, a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal saw Romines driving a black Kia Optina....
JOPLIN, MO
showmeinstitute.org

More of the Same in Springfield’s New Buc-ee’s CID

The Springfield City Council just repeated an all-too-common Missouri mistake. The council passed a bill creating a new community improvement district (CID) off I-44. Bill 2022-124 subsidizes the construction of a new Buc-ee’s gas station in the area by hiking the sales tax Buc-ee’s consumers pay by 0.625%.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Latest On Couple Charged With Abuse At Circle Of Hope Girls Ranch

(KTTS News) — Prosecutors have asked a Cedar County judge to combine the cases against Boyd and Stephanie Householder, the couple charged with abuse at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch. They face a total of 100 charges of abuse at the boarding school, including molestation and statutory rape.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Shooting At Springfield Gas Station

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one person was shot last night at the AmPm Gas Station near Kearney and Fulbright. The injuries were not life-threatening. KY3 says two male suspects left the area. Police are still looking for them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy