Ashland, KY

Woman Wanted in Connection with Ashland Arson Investigation

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warrant for arrest has been issued by the Ashland Police Department in connection with a house fire that happened on...

www.wklw.com

thelevisalazer.com

OLD FOODLAND BUILDING HIT WITH GRAFFITI OVER WEEKEND

Louisa Police Department is seeking information into the Criminal Mischief damage to the old Foodland building. If you have any information please contact 606-638-4058 or email at info@louisapd.org. A worker inside the building this morning said the written damage to the exterior of the building, which is being rebuilt by...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Two women found shot to death in Ashland, Kentucky

UPDATE (12:23 p.m. on Friday, June 17): Two women are dead from gunshot wounds in Ashland. Ashland PD said that police were called to the 3000 block of Montgomery Ave. at 8:18 a.m. on Friday for a welfare check. They were told that gunshots had been heard in the area. They found two female victims […]
ASHLAND, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 6/15/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jeffery Fields, 38, of Hampton, VA, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Ashland, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ironton arson investigation leads to arrest

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Ironton Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly started a house fire in Ironton on Monday. According to police, 42-year-old Kendrick Jones started a house fire in the 900 block of Adams Street around 12:40 a.m. Ironton PD talked to multiple eyewitnesses who identified the man as someone they […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mingo County Deputies hunt for cable thieves

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three men who stole several thousand dollars worth of internet cable on Tuesday. Deputies say that the three suspects fled from law enforcement and ended their pursuit at Howard’s Hollow. Deputies found a truck driven by the suspects loaded with stolen cable […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Woman Arrested/Charged with Child Endangerment after Kids found Alone in a Parking Lot

A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after her two children were found wandering alone in a parking lot. A Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy was called to the Starfire Hill area of Johnson Co, where the children were found. Reports indicated that a social worker identified the children from previous encounters. The Deputy went to a nearby trailer court to try and make contact with the parents. Upon arrival at the address, he found the mother, identified as 37-year-old Josephine Barnett, watching TV. After first telling the deputy there were no children in the house, she later told the officer they had been there, but they must have left through the back door and she didn’t know where they were at. Josephine Barnett was arrested and has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Beauty Spot murder suspect arraigned in court

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man charged with murder after a Johnson City woman’s body was found at the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot has been extradited back to Tennessee. Bradley John Miller, 43, of Johnson City, was arrested in Ashland, Kentucky on June 6 and later waived his right to extradition. Clerks at the […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WKYT 27

County by County, Pt. 2 (6/16/2022)

WATCH | Ky. county launches new campaign to combat opioid epidemic. The Woodford County Fiscal Court just launched a new campaign. WKYT drone footage of Horse Mania display at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. Updated: 6 hours ago. WKYT drone footage of Horse Mania display at Ashland - Henry Clay...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced to prison after multiple DUIs

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for DUI offenses in Mason County. According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins’ Office, Trenton Tolliver, 41, of Point Pleasant was convicted for a felony count of “DUI Third or Subsequent Offense” in Mason County Circuit Court. Gaskins says Tolliver was […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty in Meigs County Easter murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged with murder in a deadly Meigs County shooting in 2021 has pleaded not guilty in court. Keontae Nelson, 20 of South Charleston, appeared in Meigs County Court today, Tuesday, June 14. He is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Gallia County drug bust leads to four arrests

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Four people were arrested in Gallia County on Tuesday for drug trafficking. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant to search property in the 4000 block of State Route 141. Once at the property, deputies located a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. Deputies arrested Marco Delgado as […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested after high-speed pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit that involved law enforcement, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said. Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, faces felony fleeing in a vehicle charges and was on parole at the time of his arrest in Prichard, according to Thompson.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Person of interest sought in side-by-side theft investigation in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies in Boyd County, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a side-by-side theft. An unidentified person of interest is sought in a probe into a side-by-side theft in the 18000 block of Bear Creek early June 3, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators shared surveillance video of the man on their social media page.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Chaos After Shots Fired at Ohio Bar - But Nobody's Talking To Cops

It was chaos at a smalltown Ohio bar after police responded to reports of shots fired - but nobody's talking to the cops. The first hint of mayhem at the Party Time Bar in the 900 block of 4th Street came when a woman reported an assault The victim reported that she was assaulted in the parking lot and her leg was injured. She said that she did not have a ride to the hospital to have it examined.
OHIO STATE

