National Weed your Garden Day

Every good gardner has to know that weeding your garden is necessary just as much as watering your plant. Weeds will out grow your actually plants and grass, so you have to inattentive, and weeds will deprive your plants of space and nutrition.

Source: Nastasic / Getty

So they must be pulled up and plucked, and you can keep them in check by using weed free soil and not letting weeds go to seed. For most people gardening is a relaxing hobby, some may prefer flowers and some will prefer fruits, vegetables.

Either way when you are gardening be sure you take time to Weed out the Weeds. That way your flowers, plants or fruits and vegetables will flourish.