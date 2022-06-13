ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Shares Quick Teaser For ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 As Creator Confirms Show’s Return

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter becoming the biggest Netflix series ever in a short amount of time last year, it’s not a shock that “Squid Game” was quickly renewed by the streaming service for another season. But even though the renewal was already pretty much confirmed, Netflix decided to go the extra step and make...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Review: FX’s Harrowing Biker Drama Has Evolved Into One Of The Best Series On TV

The elevator pitch for FX’s “Mayans M.C.” is simple—a spinoff of the hugely popular biker drama, “Sons of Anarchy,” the new show follows a Mexican-American motorcycle club from Southern California who dabbles in a bit of drug-running for cartels and battling the authorities. And for the first two seasons, that’s exactly what it was. The series was co-created by Kurt Sutter, the mastermind behind ‘Sons,’ and he crafted ‘Mayans’ in much the same style and tone of the original. The first two seasons are solid if you like twisty, macho soap opera drama mixed with a bit of over-the-top violence. But when Sutter left the show after Season 2, co-creator Elgin James took over and ‘Mayans’ became something completely different. The cartoonish violence and twist-focused plotting were sidelined in favor of realism, grit, and emotion. Season 3 is a radical left turn that changed every aspect of the series while retaining the characters and setting that Sutter established prior. And just-finished Season 4 took that direction a step further, not only making a “Mayans M.C.” gripping, thoughtful drama about revenge and the consequences of being an outlaw in 2022, but it became one of the best series on TV, full stop.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Teaser: Meet The Exception To The Rules This Holiday Season On Netflix

What’s better than Roald Dahl‘s 1988 novel “Matilda,” about a young girl with psychokinetic powers who uses them to transcend her life’s crappy circumstances? For some, it might be Danny Devito‘s 1996 adaptation of the Dahl book, beloved by those the age of this writer. For others, it could end up being “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,’ a new adaptation based on the Tony and Oliver award-winning play.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Beauty’ Trailer: Sundance Star Andrew Dosunmu’s Latest Hits Netflix On June 29

Andrew Dosunmu’s last three feature films are downbeat, visually stunning portraits of struggling people in NYC. And they’ve all been darlings at Sundance, so a new movie from him is cause for excitement. Now, for Dosunmu’s latest film, he follows a gifted singer who struggles to hold onto her identity and integrity as she attempts to break into pop stardom.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ Trailer: Jack Black Returns To Feel The Thunder In July

It’s been 14 years since “Kung Fu Panda” burst on the animation scene and proved to be a massive hit, grossing $631.7 million worldwide, which is pretty huge for a film without any existing I.P. Two sequels later, four short films, and three TV spinoffs, and $1.8 billion in box office receipts worldwide in total. Yes, it’s a bonafide cash cow franchise, which is why Netflix is getting into the action and is producing the animated series “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” alongside Dreamworks Animation.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid
theplaylist.net

Ethan Hawke To Star In New Showtime Cop Limited Series ‘The Whites’

Ethan Hawke‘s recent foray into television has gone well so far. First, he nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for his role as abolitionist Jim Brown in Showtime‘s “The Good Lord Bird.” And he also looked like he relished chewing scenery in the Disney+ show “Moon Knight,” where he played cult leader Arthur Harrow. Now, Hawke returns to Showtime with a new limited series about a cop whose life threatens to fall apart when a murder case involving his past unfolds.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
theplaylist.net

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Teaser: A New Generation Of Liars Return On July 28

The final “Pretty Little Liars” season ended only five years ago, but that hasn’t stopped HBO Max from returning to the series, albeit to a new small town. In “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” a new generation of teens in Millwood, not the Rosewood of the original series, have to reckon with a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for their parents’ sins …as well as their own.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Westworld’ Season 4 Trailer: It’s Time To Question Your Reality Again On June 26

“Westworld” is a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth, and it’s coming back for a fourth season. Despite a significant rating drop in season two — it was a ratings behemoth in season one, but the radical changes in season two lost a lot of viewers— the Emmy-winning drama series is still obviously doing well enough by HBO standards (Emmy acclaim surely doesn’t hurt). “Westworld” returns for its eight-episode fourth season Sunday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Meanwhile, HBO has released the new trailer for season four.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Elle Fanning On ‘The Great,’ ‘Girl From Plainville’ & Producing Her Creative Way Forward [Bingeworthy Podcast]

Before Hulu’s terrific and hilarious historical drama/satirical and black screwball comedy “The Great” was a successful TV series starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, now entering its third season, it was actually a play in Australia written by the same showrunner Tony McNamara. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favorite,” the Academy Award-winning screenplay that McNamara eventually wrote, was not out yet, and so for its stars that had no reference point yet — a period piece set during the `1700s period of Russian Enlightenment, but also a super clever ratatat-style comedy in the vein of “His Girl Friday”— was hard to wrap their heads around. And or at least something they’d never even seen before.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Entergalactic’ Teaser: Kid Cudi’s Animated Film With Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign & More Hits Netflix In September

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi has had quite the year onscreen so far. His turn in Ti West‘s sleazoid-horror film “X” is one of that film’s many strengths and is bound to put him on other directors’ radars. But maybe Mescudi can handle himself just fine. He has a new project, the animated series “Entergalactic,” on the way last year, with an accompanying soundtrack he produced himself. That’s a shrewd move for this jack of all trades, especially now that Netflix has plans to release it.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads 2022 TCA Awards Nominations

With Emmy nomination voting beginning today, the Television Critics Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 TCA Awards. In something of a surprise, Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” leads all programs with five nominations. It was followed by “Better Call Saul,” “Severance,” and “Yellowjackets,” which earned four nods each.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Jon Snow: Kit Harrington Attached To A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off In Early Development

“What is dead may never die, but rises again harder and stronger.” That line from HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” applies to the network’s plethora of spin-off shows to the hit fantasy drama currently in development. And HBO has a lot of “Game Of Thrones” stuff they’re working on right now beyond “House Of The Dragon,” premiering this August. For how poorly the show dipped in quality in its final season, maybe what’s dead should stay dead, but that’s a topic for another time.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Review: Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone’s Latest Is Undercooked (Again), But At Least Made With Love

In a nondescript house on a nondescript block in Burbank, California, a “pathologically honest” man named Clark (Ben Falcone) feeds his cats dinner. One won’t come inside, so he heads to his backyard to retrieve it. Instead of finding his cat, he’s struck by lightning from what appears to be a magic cloud. Little does he know that the cloud was sent directly from Heaven and that he has been chosen as a messenger for God. Thus begins Falcone’s new Netflix sitcom, “God’s Favorite Idiot.”
BURBANK, CA
theplaylist.net

‘Tulsa King’ Teaser: Sylvester Stallone Starts A New Crime Empire In New Show From Taylor Sheridan & Terence Winter

Let’s face it, Paramount+ is the house that Taylor Sheridan built. The streamer is the home of “1883,” the spin-off to Sheridan’s uber-popular western crime series “Yellowstone.” “Mayor Of Kingstown” resides there, too, as will a slew of other upcoming series connected to Sheridan’s breakout series. So, while critics don’t adore these shows half as much as fans do, Sheridan has a TV empire on his hands.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘You Don’t Know Me’ On Netflix, Where A Man On Trial For Murder Uses His Closing Statement To Tell His Side Of The Story

You Don’t Know Me is based on a novel by Imran Mahmood, and it uses a unique device to build its story: The protagonist tells his story as a closing argument in his own defense at his murder trial. It worked in the novel, but does that translate to TV? YOU DON’T KNOW ME: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a female prosecutor’s voice is heard as we fade in on the back of the defendant’s head. The Gist: Hero (Samuel Adewunmi), on trial for shooting and...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Bradley Cooper Says ‘Maestro’ Probably Won’t Come Out Until Fall 2023

Since Netflix released its first look at “Maestro” last month, anticipation for Bradley Cooper’s follow-up to 2016’s “A Star Is Born” went through the roof. And that hype is well-deserved. Not only does Cooper look totally unrecognizable as famous composer Leonard Bernstein in the new images from the film, but it also indicates that Cooper is deadly serious about being taken seriously as a director. More power to him: he deserved a Best Director nod at the Oscars for “A Star Is Born.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy