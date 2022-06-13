Netflix Shares Quick Teaser For ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 As Creator Confirms Show’s Return

The elevator pitch for FX’s “Mayans M.C.” is simple—a spinoff of the hugely popular biker drama, “Sons of Anarchy,” the new show follows a Mexican-American motorcycle club from Southern California who dabbles in a bit of drug-running for cartels and battling the authorities. And for the first two seasons, that’s exactly what it was. The series was co-created by Kurt Sutter, the mastermind behind ‘Sons,’ and he crafted ‘Mayans’ in much the same style and tone of the original. The first two seasons are solid if you like twisty, macho soap opera drama mixed with a bit of over-the-top violence. But when Sutter left the show after Season 2, co-creator Elgin James took over and ‘Mayans’ became something completely different. The cartoonish violence and twist-focused plotting were sidelined in favor of realism, grit, and emotion. Season 3 is a radical left turn that changed every aspect of the series while retaining the characters and setting that Sutter established prior. And just-finished Season 4 took that direction a step further, not only making a “Mayans M.C.” gripping, thoughtful drama about revenge and the consequences of being an outlaw in 2022, but it became one of the best series on TV, full stop.

