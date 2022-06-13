ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Over 400 American Flags Retired By Troop 28

By Shannon McFarlin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, Tenn.–Over 400 worn American flags were retired by Paris Boy Scout Troop 28 during a special ceremony Saturday at the Paris Elks...

HCMC Volunteer Auxiliary Purchases Prayer Box For Chapel

Paris, TN – The HCMC Volunteer Auxiliary gave a life to an idea presented by two partners from the Surgical Services Department when they agreed to purchase a prayer box for the chapel. In the spring, Heather Chilcutt and Jennifer Irvin approached Human Resources and requested the opportunity to...
PARIS, TN
Juneteenth Celebration At Discovery Park Saturday

Union City, Tenn.–The Weakly County Reconciliation Project will commemorate Juneteenth at Discovery Park on Saturday, June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Train Depot. Juneteenth is an annual celebration of slave emancipation that began in 1865 and became a federal holiday in 2021. This year’s event will...
UNION CITY, TN
Robert William “Bob” Dues

Mr. Robert William “Bob” Dues, 63, of Union City, passed away 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Bob was born Thursday, June 4, 1959, in Blue Lake, Kentucky, son of the late William Edward and Helen Elizabeth (Ernst) Dues. He was also preceded in death by one brother.
UNION CITY, TN
Glenn Oliver

Glenn Oliver, 72, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence. Glenn Oliver was born Saturday, January 7, 1950, in Martin, Tennessee, to the late Claud Thomas Oliver and the late Ruth Glynn Stephenson Oliver. Besides his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by a brother: Fred Oliver.
COTTAGE GROVE, TN
Richard William “Rick” Christian

Mr. Richard William “Rick” Christian, 65, of Union City, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Rick was born Saturday, August 25, 1956, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Richard Arthur Christian and Ruth Jean (Smith) Christian of Union City. He worked as a welder for Custom Metal Fabrications in Union City for over 25 years and was a veteran.
UNION CITY, TN
Dale Hosford

Dale Hosford, 58 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a tool and die maker for many years. Dale was a graduate of Henry County High School class of 1982. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris.
PARIS, TN
Hazel May Butler Harber

Hazel May Butler Harber, 91, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, June 13, 2022, in the loving arms of family at Eiffel Gardens Senior Living in Paris. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Paris, where she was a member of the Joy Sunday School class. Hazel was the co-owner of Butler & Harber Shoes and The Shoe Harber in Paris from 1958 until her retirement in 1989. She loved her church, her family, her children, and grandchildren very much.
PARIS, TN
Stage Is Set For Tonight’s Free Concert As Crews Work Past Midnight

Paris, Tenn.–Crews worked until well past midnight overnight to set up the stage, bleachers and merchandise areas for tonight’s free concert by the Marshall Tucker Band in downtown Paris. Tonight’s concert will kick off this weekend’s Tennessee River Jam, with opening acts 24 Seven at 6 p.m. and...
PARIS, TN
Matt Hayes
UTM Grad Jason Maxedon Named TWRA Executive Director

NASHVILLE — Jason Maxedon has been named executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A native of Newbern, he holds an associate degree from Dyersburg State Community College, a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a master’s degree in forestry from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Grooving To Soul Dog At Eiffel Tower Park

Paris, Tenn.–Marsha Banasiewicz of Paris captured this fantastic photo from Tuesday night’s appearance by Soul Dog at the Eiffel Tower Park. Soul Dog performed as part of the Tuesdays in the Park series sponsored by the city of Paris. Despite last night’s heat, a large crowd was on hand for the free concert, Splash Park and food trucks. The next Tuesdays in the Parks appearance will be by Johnny Mac June 28. This Friday, Almost Famous will appear at Eiffel Tower Park as part of the Tennessee River Jam festivities. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
PARIS, TN
Dorris E. Allison

Dorris E. Allison, 96 of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Charter Senior Living of Paris. He retired after several years of work at Holley Carburetor and as a truckdriver. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Dorris was always helping others, often times filling in as “Daddy” to many people in life. He loved rabbit hunting and being outside. He enjoyed storytelling and hauling logs and grain. Dorris was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
PARIS, TN
Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
Broad but invisible voter suppression is taking place in Tennessee

Hart is a columnist for the Tennessee Lookout and the chief communications officer for Haywood County Schools. Opdycke is the president ofOpen Primaries, a national election reform organization. Modern voter suppression is typically understood as Jim Crow-adjacent laws designed to surgically limit the ability of people of color to cast...
TENNESSEE STATE
Power affected in Clarksville after construction crew hits power line

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue squad responded to a construction site on Wednesday morning for a damaged power line. According to MCFR, stations 15 and 16 were called to Highway 149 and River Road when an excavator became caught in a power line that stretched across the highway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due To Sediment Blocking Landing

Hickman, Ky.–The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed due to sediment blocking access to the Missouri Landing. In recent months the Mississippi River has created sand deposits around the Missouri Landing. The river has dropped overnight, preventing the ferry from reaching the landing. A track hoe is on-site to clear...
HICKMAN, KY
Digging Into How The Earth Works With Dr. Dunagan

Sharon, Tenn.–Earthquakes shook Sharon Summer Scholars’ learning environment Tuesday as students dug deeper into how the earth works. Dr. Stan Dunagan, Professor of Geology in UTM’s Department of Agriculture, Geosciences, and Natural Resources, traded his usual classroom of college students for elementary and middle schoolers in a lab at Sharon School. Dunagan is also a member of the Henry County Schools board of education.
SHARON, TN
Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director sentenced to federal prison

A former director for West Tennessee Healthcare will spend over a year in federal prison for wire fraud. Sixty-two-year-old Melanie Haste, formerly of Trenton, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
JACKSON, TN
Voluntary Power Reduction Continues

Paris, TN – Temperatures remain at an extreme high in our area and continuing to exercise reducing power remains a priority. TVA asks again for all electric power consumers to help contribute to load reduction by minimizing their use of electricity between 12:00 and 8:00 pm today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. By participating in this request, TVA is able to ensure their continued services to power distributors.
PARIS, TN
Hot Rod Tour Comes Through Lexington

If you noticed more traffic than normal on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, it was due to the 28th annual Hot Rod Power Tour coming through Lexington on its way to Nashville Super speedway. According to Event Producer Betsy Bennett with the Hot Rod Power Tour, they are expecting 4,500 vehicles...
LEXINGTON, TN
Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Firearms Charges

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and firearms charges after a search warrant was executed at his home. Cash and vehicles also were seized. Bond for Terry McCullough, age 77, was set at $70,000. Officers from the Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Office and the Metro...
PARIS, TN

