Over 400 American Flags Retired By Troop 28

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.

PARIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO