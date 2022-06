Kancha is the little tapas and bubble room I’ve always dreamed downtown Santa Rosa would support. For starters, Chef Angel Cayllahua is an experienced chef and sommelier with a simple but ridiculously good menu of cold and warm tapas-style plates that draw from his Peruvian upbringing and Japanese restaurant training. His sake collection is stunning, the bubbly flights are fantastic and the cozy interior space that previously housed the Jade Room and Fourth Street Social Club has been toned down to match the clean, bright dishes coming out of the thimble-size kitchen.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO