ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Yep, Sheryl Lee Ralph Improvised “Sweet Baby Jesus, And The Grown One Too” On ‘Abbott Elementary’ [Interview]

By Gregory Ellwood
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

If you don’t recognize the name Sheryl Lee Ralph, we’re afraid that you’ve got some work to do. Currently part of the acclaimed ensemble for the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” Ralph is simply a living legend. She originated the role of Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of “Dreamgirls” (Tony...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads 2022 TCA Awards Nominations

With Emmy nomination voting beginning today, the Television Critics Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 TCA Awards. In something of a surprise, Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” leads all programs with five nominations. It was followed by “Better Call Saul,” “Severance,” and “Yellowjackets,” which earned four nods each.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Review: Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone’s Latest Is Undercooked (Again), But At Least Made With Love

In a nondescript house on a nondescript block in Burbank, California, a “pathologically honest” man named Clark (Ben Falcone) feeds his cats dinner. One won’t come inside, so he heads to his backyard to retrieve it. Instead of finding his cat, he’s struck by lightning from what appears to be a magic cloud. Little does he know that the cloud was sent directly from Heaven and that he has been chosen as a messenger for God. Thus begins Falcone’s new Netflix sitcom, “God’s Favorite Idiot.”
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
theplaylist.net

Bradley Cooper Says ‘Maestro’ Probably Won’t Come Out Until Fall 2023

Since Netflix released its first look at “Maestro” last month, anticipation for Bradley Cooper’s follow-up to 2016’s “A Star Is Born” went through the roof. And that hype is well-deserved. Not only does Cooper look totally unrecognizable as famous composer Leonard Bernstein in the new images from the film, but it also indicates that Cooper is deadly serious about being taken seriously as a director. More power to him: he deserved a Best Director nod at the Oscars for “A Star Is Born.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Jerry Seinfeld’s Directorial Debut’ Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ Adds Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer & All-Star Cast

In the beloved NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” Jerry Seinfeld often displayed his genuine obsession with breakfast food. A rotating collection of cereals can be seen in almost every episode in Jerry’s kitchen set, and his character is constantly seen eating cereal throughout the day. Seinfeld’s obsessive love for breakfast brands has endured over the decades, so much so that it’ll be the subject of his film directorial debut out on Netflix later this year.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘American Pain’ Review: Extra Bro-Energy Twins Become Florida Pill Mill Kingpins in Darren Foster’s Propulsive, Queasy Documentary [Tribeca]

If there hadn’t been a body count, Chris and Jeff George’s escapades might have made for a divinely trashy TLC reality show. The brothers had gargantuan appetites, a habit of breaking the law without consequences, a flair for exaggeration, and a knack for spending money as fast as it came in on all the things that would keep a certain kind of viewer coming back: strip club visits, firearms, McMansions, and jacked-up trucks. But as Darren Foster’s new documentary ‘American Pain’ (premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival) shows in both electrifying and sickening terms, what the Georges did to get all that bling was less larger-than-life roguishness and more cartel boss.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv#Veteran#On And On#Movies#Abc
theplaylist.net

‘Beauty’ Trailer: Sundance Star Andrew Dosunmu’s Latest Hits Netflix On June 29

Andrew Dosunmu’s last three feature films are downbeat, visually stunning portraits of struggling people in NYC. And they’ve all been darlings at Sundance, so a new movie from him is cause for excitement. Now, for Dosunmu’s latest film, he follows a gifted singer who struggles to hold onto her identity and integrity as she attempts to break into pop stardom.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Elle Fanning On ‘The Great,’ ‘Girl From Plainville’ & Producing Her Creative Way Forward [Bingeworthy Podcast]

Before Hulu’s terrific and hilarious historical drama/satirical and black screwball comedy “The Great” was a successful TV series starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, now entering its third season, it was actually a play in Australia written by the same showrunner Tony McNamara. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favorite,” the Academy Award-winning screenplay that McNamara eventually wrote, was not out yet, and so for its stars that had no reference point yet — a period piece set during the `1700s period of Russian Enlightenment, but also a super clever ratatat-style comedy in the vein of “His Girl Friday”— was hard to wrap their heads around. And or at least something they’d never even seen before.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Shining Girls’: Elisabeth Moss Transforms Into The Triple Threat Of Actor, Director & Producer & Won’t Look Back [Interview]

Elisabeth Moss might be the “queen of trauma” (my words), expertly navigating harrowing emotional stories in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Invisible Woman,” and in her new Apple TV+ series, “Shining Girls,” but she’s also, more importantly, become a triple threat. Having produced, directed, and starred in “The Handmaid’s Tale”—directing several episodes last season and directing the first two episodes and finale for season five—Moss has taken on a holistic view of the show and she’s applied the same approach to “Shining Girls.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
theplaylist.net

‘Alone Together’ Review: Katie Holmes’ Pandemic Romance Is A Bland, Banal Bore [Tribeca]

You can accuse writer/director/star Katie Holmes of doing a lot of things in her sophomore feature “Alone Together,” but you certainly can’t say she doesn’t wear her influences on her sleeve. The picture opens with a throwback jazzy vocal track over shots of the NYC skyline, Central Park, and the Upper West Side; the Nora Ephron vibes are palpable. June (Holmes) is a food critic with fabulous friends and a handsome fella; it’s a perfect little New York life. And then we hard cut to March 15, 2020 – the beginning of lockdown. A panhandler harasses her for change: “The world’s ending, bitch! I shouldn’t have to ask twice!” June decides she should maybe get out of the city for a while.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘God Said Give’ Em Drum Machines’ Doesn’t Quite Live Up To Its Historic Premise [Tribeca Review]

White people have stolen music from black people for decades and then some. This is a matter of historical record. No surprise, then, that white musicians stole techno, too. Kristian R. Hill’s documentary “God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines” purportedly runs down techno’s long journey from Detroit to Germany, from the hands of black artists to European ones, from the 1980s to the 2000s and beyond; one of Hill’s main subjects, Juan Atkins, lays the groundwork for making this case very early in the film, citing Pat Boone’s lifting Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” as just one instance among many others of white mediocrity diluting black genius. Buckle up. Hill’s dropping truth.
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

‘Flux Gourmet’: Peter Strickland On Taboos, Kink, & Finding The Dignity In Flatulence & Gastronomical Problems [Interview]

“Flux Gourmet,” the new smorgasbord of sensation from Britain’s preeminent oddball Peter Strickland, is all about personal expression (read our review). And not just in the artistic sense, though the film does take place at the prestigious Sonic Catering Institute, where experimental music groups receive funding and support for their work generating blizzards of feedback by plugging modular synthesizers into food. The characters are expressed in the same way a dog’s glands might be, stretched to their limits so that the pent-up stuff festering inside them can get out. This goes literally for Stones (Makis Papadimitriou), the in-house videographer subject to constant, tragic agony due to the celiac-induced wind-breaking he tries to hide from everyone around him. As for the members of the unnamed band currently in residence at the Institute — imperious and overbearing frontwoman Elle (Fatma Mohamed), opinionated counterweight Lamina (Ariane Labed), and milder-mannered Ringo of the group Billy (Asa Butterfield) — they’ve all got their own neuroses, anxieties, and fetishes that rear their disfigured heads once the creative types start feeling the pressure to deliver.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Dickinson’ Star Anna Baryshnikov Joins Kristen Stewart In A24 Bodybuilding Romantic Thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

“Love Lies Bleeding,” a new romantic thriller from A24, already has a lot going for it. For one, it’s an A24 movie, and that brings a certain sheen to it. But it also has Kristen Stewart in the starring role, “Saint Maud” director Rose Glass behind the camera, and an intriguing premise: a romantic thriller set in the world of elite bodybuilding.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Ethan Hawke To Star In New Showtime Cop Limited Series ‘The Whites’

Ethan Hawke‘s recent foray into television has gone well so far. First, he nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for his role as abolitionist Jim Brown in Showtime‘s “The Good Lord Bird.” And he also looked like he relished chewing scenery in the Disney+ show “Moon Knight,” where he played cult leader Arthur Harrow. Now, Hawke returns to Showtime with a new limited series about a cop whose life threatens to fall apart when a murder case involving his past unfolds.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Abandoned’ Review: Emma Roberts, Michael Shannon & John Gallagher Jr. Cannot Save This Prosaic Horror Thriller

It’s unlikely that Spencer Squire’s debut feature “Abandoned” will be keeping anybody up at night. At a time when the horror genre is going through a (mostly female-led) renaissance with films like “Raw,” “Censor,” “Saint Maud,” “Relic,” and “The Babadook,” “Abandoned” feels like the prosaic coup de grâce which has been threatening the jump-scare chillers for the last ten years. And that’s not because it’s especially bad or clumsy in the way, say, “The Nun” or the recent “Candyman” remake was. Rather because all its tricks are blandly on display here—the doors in desperate need of WD-40; the glacial specters at the window; the creepy, giggling child; the inevitable possession—as is their distinct lack of novel combinations.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy