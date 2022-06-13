Arraignment held in 8-count drug case

(CBS4) – Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help looking for a man who is described as a person of interest and possibly a suspect in an arson at Anderson Park. Authorities released photos showing the person in the area of the park near 44th Avenue on Monday night. (credit: Wheat Ridge Police) The fire started on Monday night in a pile of winter storm debris that the city collected from the community. (credit: Wheat Ridge Police) Firefighters responded quickly to the fire scene and said if they hadn’t been there so soon the fire could easily have spread. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Eversole at keversole@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

