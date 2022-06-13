New Hulu documentary 'Leave No Trace' explores Boy Scouts' sex abuse scandal
ABC30 Fresno
4 days ago
'Leave No Trace' will stream on Hulu and be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 16. A new documentary looks at the Boy Scouts of America's stunning fall as it sets to make payouts in one of the largest sexual abuse settlements in U.S....
Sean Penn and Leila George showed how exes could be besties on Wednesday (June 15). Sean, 61, met up with his 30-year-old ex-wife at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The meeting came roughly two months after Leila and the Academy Award-winning actor finalized their divorce, having first filed the papers for the split in 2021. Despite the breakup, Sean and Leila appeared in good spirits for their dinner date.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Multiverses are all the rage. Following its theatrical release in May, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” arrives Wednesday on Disney+. In it, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the mystic-arts Marvel character and reckons with some of the fallout from recent developments in the MCU, particularly in regard to Elizbeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie bears some of the comic horror trademarks of the “Evil Dead” filmmaker. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr said all the plot juggling “feels a little bit like wheel spinning.” But “Doctor Strange” isn’t the only multiverse movie available at home right now. One of the year’s breakout hits, the brilliant existential blender “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh, is currently available for digital rental.
