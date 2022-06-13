New Hulu documentary 'Leave No Trace' explores Boy Scouts' sex abuse scandal

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Multiverses are all the rage. Following its theatrical release in May, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” arrives Wednesday on Disney+. In it, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the mystic-arts Marvel character and reckons with some of the fallout from recent developments in the MCU, particularly in regard to Elizbeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie bears some of the comic horror trademarks of the “Evil Dead” filmmaker. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr said all the plot juggling “feels a little bit like wheel spinning.” But “Doctor Strange” isn’t the only multiverse movie available at home right now. One of the year’s breakout hits, the brilliant existential blender “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh, is currently available for digital rental.

