ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Documentary focusing on players’ loved ones not my cup of tea – Gareth Southgate

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfICc_0g9AkK1j00

Gareth Southgate says a prospective World Cup documentary focusing on players’ partners and loved ones is not his “cup of tea” as the England manager called the term WAG “disrespectful”.

Reports emerged over the weekend that some players’ partners had been approached to be part of a Netflix docu-series about their lives that would see them followed during the tournament in Qatar.

It is not an idea that sits well with England boss Southgate, whose World Cup preparations continue with Tuesday’s Nations League match against Hungary at Molineux.

“Well, not my cup of tea, really,” he said of the proposed documentary.

“I’d be surprised if the group of players we’ve got would have an interest in that because they’ve wanted to focus on football.

“The focus in Russia and last summer was all about the players and everything that they do. We’ve never had any issues.

“We like to involve the families. We think it’s important that the players’ partners…I actually think the term ‘WAGs’ is quite disrespectful. It’s their partners and family, so I don’t like the term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Woz7U_0g9AkK1j00
Gareth Southgate says the England team want to focus on football (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“But we want them to feel welcome, we invited them into the hotel when we could in Russia – mums, dads and kids.

“It’s a great feeling when you’ve the kids in especially, it changes the dynamic of the hotel. We couldn’t do that last year because of Covid.

“It’s one big family so I think everybody recognises that part of what we do has been very good over the last couple of years.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England post new world-record total on way to 232-run win over Netherlands

England rampaged to a world record 498 for four following Jos Buttler’s breathtaking belligerence as the Netherlands were blown away in the first one-day international. Not only was the previous ODI best of 481 for six England amassed against Australia four years ago eclipsed but this betters the 496 for four Surrey registered against Gloucestershire which had stood as the List A benchmark since April 2007.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Tea#England#Nations League
newschain

Rwandan government hits back at ‘insulting’ criticism over migrants plan

The Rwandan government has hit back at “insulting” criticism of plans to relocate migrants from the UK. Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the east African nation’s administration, said opponents were “missing the bigger picture” about the efforts being made to improve the standard of living in the country and offer better opportunities so they do not lose their young people to “Europe” as well as provide a safe haven for refugees.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Tottenham seal £25m deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

Tottenham have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton. The midfielder moves to Spurs for a £25million fee which could increase due to add-ons, the PA news agency understands. Bissouma has signed a four-year deal and becomes the third summer signing made since Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Crackdown on ‘postcode lottery’ over school absence fines

Parents of pupils who are absent from school without good reason will face fines, the Government announced today. The Government said that this would end a “postcode lottery” over how councils tackle school absences. In a consultation published on Friday, the Government proposes that registers of pupils be...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Hungary
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Taking a look at the highest scores in one-day international cricket

England’s total of 498 for four against the Netherlands was a world record for both one-day internationals and all List A cricket. The assault in Amstelveen, powered by centuries from Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan, means England broke their own previous record of 481 and now have the top-three totals in ODI history.
SPORTS
newschain

Jake Clarke-Salter makes QPR switch after Chelsea release

Jake Clarke-Salter said he was “over the moon” after joining QPR on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old defender joins the club on a free transfer following his release by Chelsea, having had previous loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham and Coventry. He told the QPR website:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Septic tank where body found ‘not searched’ in 1982, murder trial told

Police searching for a missing woman in 1982 walked within yards of the septic tank where her body was found 37 years later, a murder trial has heard. Retired pig farmer David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by allegedly disposing of his wife Brenda Venables, shortly after rekindling a “long-standing affair”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Southampton sign goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City

Southampton have signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City. The 20-year-old, capped 10 times by Ireland and who gained fame last year after saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in a World Cup qualifier in Portugal, has agreed a five-year deal at St Mary’s and becomes Saints’ first signing of the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy