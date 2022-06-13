18-wheeler crash shuts down Highway 1 in Caddo Parish for hours

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State troopers are investigating what they believe to be a high speed crash that took the life of a Haughton man early Thursday morning. Officers say Geoffrey Davis was speeding north on LA Hwy 157 in a 2013 Dodge Challenger when he left the road. The vehicle struck several trees, and Davis was ejected. The damage to the Challenger is reported to be too extensive to know if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport first responders were dispatched to the scene of a crash at around 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The incident occurred near the intersection at the 3000 block of Hayes Drive and the 3200 block of Colquitt Road. Officials on the scene confirm there is...
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 5:09 p.m. Monday. It happened on Highway 1. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash. The responding deputies discovered that the trailer of an 18-wheeler traveling north on...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering after a crash that left one person dead. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 17-year-old John Anderson, of Shreveport. He was was traveling with two other teens at a high rate of speed on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway...
SHREVEPORT, La. - One male juvenile is dead and another is under arrest after a stolen car was discovered crashed near the River Walk Apartments off Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. It happened about 2 a.m. Thursday. A Shreveport police officer noticed a white Lexus that had crashed into a tree....
BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Warmer weather means more drivers are out on the roadways. Some viewers have reached out about certain busy roads that are still without stop lights. Pamela Williams submitted a question to KSLA, asking if there are any plans to install traffic lights on Swan Lake Road at the I-220 off-ramp.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the person whose remains were found by construction workers in March at a demolition site in Mooretown. The coroner says the remains were those of 57-year-old Juanita Brewer of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood. Using DNA analysis, Brewer was identified by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out in a Shreveport apartment complex in the Highland neighborhood Wednesday evening. Around 7:15 p.m., crews responded to a fire emergency at the 200 block Herndon Development on Herndon St. Heavy fire and smoke were seen from one of the upstairs fourplex units when fire crews arrived.
The Bayou Mama Bears, a group of moms who advocate to protect children, brought in Attorney General Jeff Landry and Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator to address crime. A couple safely escaped and firefighters saved a cat when fire broke out Wednesday, June 15 in a Shreveport fourplex. Man suspected in...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed the Linwood Bridge indefinitely due to critical deficiencies that warrant closure. In a media notice from the City of Shreveport, the LA DOTD determined that the Linwood Street bridge between Dalzell Street and Texas Avenue must be...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A couple safely escaped and firefighters saved a cat when fire broke out Wednesday, June 15 in a Shreveport fourplex. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from one of the upstairs apartments when firefighters arrived at 7:18 p.m., said Skip Pinkston, chief of special operations and safety for the Shreveport Fire Department.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -A bizarre late-night incident had drivers calling an East Texas sheriff’s office to report a woman on foot running through interstate traffic. Once confronted by authorities, she claimed she left her children in a crashed car. It happened in Harrison County Tuesday night around 9:45,...
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, a Cass County judge sentenced an Atlanta man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of shooting a man and a woman and then burning their bodies in September 2018. According to a press release from the Cass County District Attorney’s...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shots fired call that left two people injured and two vehicles damaged late Tuesday. The call came in at midnight to the Westwood Village Apartments at 6777 Rasberry Lane. That's just south of Interstate 20 and west of 3132. Minutes after the...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is safe after her son rushed in to rescue her from her burning home. Shreveport fire dispatchers got the call just before noon to a home in the 1200 block of Crofton Street. That’s in the Stoner Hill neighborhood. Shreveport Fire Station is just down the road.
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An argument over a cigarette lighter may have resulted in a fatal shooting in Longview. According to an arrest affidavit, a Longview Police Officer asserts that Demetrius “Chugg” Armstrong is responsible for the shooting death of DeMarcus “Archie” Else on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at a Longview residence. The officer states that through their investigation they learned that Armstrong and Else were at the same party the night before the shooting. While at the party, Armstrong accused Else of stealing his cigarette lighter, which was apparently a similar color and style as one belonging to another party attendee. Their argument eventually led the two outside.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of shooting multiple people during a domestic disturbance in early 2018 is sentenced to almost 30 years. According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Wynston Scott is charged with aggravated criminal property damage. Each charge equals 13 years in prison and Scott will serve them consecutively.
