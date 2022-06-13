18-wheeler crash shuts down Highway 1 in Caddo Parish for hours

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An argument over a cigarette lighter may have resulted in a fatal shooting in Longview. According to an arrest affidavit, a Longview Police Officer asserts that Demetrius “Chugg” Armstrong is responsible for the shooting death of DeMarcus “Archie” Else on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at a Longview residence. The officer states that through their investigation they learned that Armstrong and Else were at the same party the night before the shooting. While at the party, Armstrong accused Else of stealing his cigarette lighter, which was apparently a similar color and style as one belonging to another party attendee. Their argument eventually led the two outside.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO