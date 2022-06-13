ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru supporters flock to Qatar in their THOUSANDS to throw support behind World Cup hopefuls ahead of do-or-die clash against Socceroos - who bring 'only a handful' of fans for the big game!

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Peru fans have turned out in their droves to help rally their side over the finish line with the South Americans on the brink of a place at this year's World Cup.

Ricardo Gareca's side are just one win away from entrance into November's competition, requiring a victory over Graham Arnold's Socceroos to reach the World Cup again - having done so last time out in 2018.

The Peruvians enter Tuesday morning's contest the strong favourites to advance, with Australia needing a monumental effort to defy the odds after a energy-depleted display against the UAE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHkbg_0g9AjfP500
Peru fans have turned out in their droves to support their nation in their World Cup qualifier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdZ3k_0g9AjfP500

And any failure to make it to the tournament proper will not be due to a lack of support on Peru's part, with SBS reporter Adrian Arciuli showcasing the stunning support they have received from their fans.

'Absolutely insane,' he says. 'How can you not love football?' He also claimed that 'only a handful' of Aussie fans made the journey out to the Middle East.

Australia have reached every World Cup since 2006 but that run could end tonight if they produce anything less than a stunning performance in Qatar, and Arnold believes his side may have a few surprises in store for their opponents.

'You've got to be ready for anything that Peru, individually, throw at us,' Arnold said.

'I just really believe in our players. It's a one-off game and it's a final. That's crystal clear to everybody. That is fine.

'I think the Peruvians will be surprised by the improvement of the Australian footballers technically.'

Arnold may yet make a couple of changes to his line-up from the team that beat the United Arab Emirates in an Asian play-off last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRv4z_0g9AjfP500
The South Americans are the betting favourites to advance in their do-or-die play off clash

Defender Trent Sainsbury missed that match with a knee injury but is pushing for a return and could start at the expense of youngster Kye Rowles.

Right-back Nathaniel Atkinson is also fighting to retain his spot after being troubled by Emirati winger Harib Abdalla in the 2-1 win with Fran Karacic a possible replacement.

A-League Men golden boot Jamie Maclaren could also start up front with Mathew Leckie moving to wing at the expense of Adelaide United's Craig Goodwin.

Jason Davidson (hamstring) will definitely miss the match while striker Adam Taggart is unlikely to feature after struggling to overcome a thigh complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkSRC_0g9AjfP500
Graham Arnold's Socceroos have reached every World Cup since 2006 but face a tough task

'We've looked at Peru a number of times, we know exactly what they're about,' Arnold said.

'It's more about what we do. Getting on the pitch and making sure we do our job to win the game.

'We have respect for Peru but we believe also in ourselves.'

While Australia's 500 or so supporters will be dwarfed by the approximately 12,000 Peru fans in the stands, there'll be one special guest in the crowd for the team in Harry Souttar.

The Scottish-born defender, whose qualifying campaign came to an end when he damaged an ACL during the goalless draw with Saudi Arabia in Sydney last November, will be travelling from England to watch and see if his teammates can reach the World Cup.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Award-winning Iceland store manager, 36, who tried to sue supermarket by 'coercing' colleagues into smearing his boss as a racist loses unfair dismissal, race discrimination and harassment claims

An award-winning Iceland store manager who tried to sue the supermarket after quitting was found to have 'coerced' colleagues into smearing his boss as a racist. Gurpal Singh, who managed the frozen food retailer's store in Hounslow West, London, claimed he was the victim of racial discrimination, harassment and unfair dismissal after quitting his job in October 2020.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

At least 660 Ukrainian families have been left homeless in Britain after placements broke down: 'Urgent' call to help desperate refugees stranded in UK after fleeing war-torn homeland

At least 660 Ukrainian families have been left homeless in Britain after their accommodation arrangements broke down. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, 480 desperate families and a further 180 single adults have applied to councils for help with placements after becoming stranded in the UK. But they...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Eddie Nketiah 'agrees long-term contract extension to STAY at Arsenal until the summer of 2027' amid interest from a number of Bundesliga and Premier League clubs

Eddie Nketiah has reportedly agreed a new long-term contract to stay at Arsenal after turning down multiple bids. The 23-year-old was set to see his Gunners contract expire at the end of the month, but he is said to have signed a contract until the summer of 2027, which makes his part of Mikel Arteta's long-term plans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

New wave of Covid infections is coming as 'sticky' Omicron variant arrives in Australia - and medics are waiting to see if it's as deadly as Delta

Scientists are closely monitoring one of the dominant new strains of Covid-19 for signs it could attack the lungs in the same way the deadly Delta strain did. A medical surveillance report into changes in the evolving Covid picture says BA.4 and BA.5 will dominate in coming weeks and will be the cause of rising infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

World No 180 Ryan Peniston's dream debut at Queen's comes to an end despite pushing Filip Krajinovic all the way as Serb fights back from losing first set to book semi-final place at cinch Championships

Ryan Peniston did British tennis a service by keeping a domestic interest alive at Queen's Club until the quarter final stage, and came close to sustaining it into this weekend. He has starred amid a relatively unglamorous international field assembled for the cinch Championships, but just fell short when beaten...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Last remaining survivor of British WWII warship that was sunk by German U-boat - who spent 16 hours in the water singing 'There'll Always Be An England' before he was plucked to safety - dies, aged 99

The last remaining survivor of a British warship sunk by a German U-Boat during WWII who sang 'There'll Always Be An England' for 16 hours before being rescued has died aged 99. Reg Bishop was among 568 sailors who were rescued after HMS Hecla was sunk by German torpedoes in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

