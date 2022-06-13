ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper...

www.cbsnews.com

OrangeisthenewBlack
3d ago

Wouldn't want to live in a neighborhood that judges, based on social media. So if hes innocenr, does his family get the opportunity to burn the town and its people?

Hazel
4d ago

I'm guessing the "people" are sick to almost DEATH of THEIR judicial system. sick of criminals being treated well, and the victims are accused of lying. so that when things get out of control. if that guy WAS a trafficker, he got his just reward 😊. God is judging him, as we speak

Patrick Steele
3d ago

that's what Americans justice by the courts and the government will.soon become m if Americans don't stop our domestic terrorist government now!

CBS News

