Bradenton, FL

No signs of trauma in Bradenton mom’s death, autopsy reveals

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An initial autopsy showed no signs of trauma in the death of a Bradenton mother of two who was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Authorities said Stephanie Shenefield, 38, took an Uber to the home of William Redden, a known drug dealer in the Palmetto area, on Friday, June 3, and died sometime that night.

Surveillance cameras captured the 51-year-old dragging her lifeless body to his car. Her “badly decomposed” remains were found in a ditch near a field and some railroad tracks on Friday, June 10.

The autopsy showed no signs of trauma to her body. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report, a sheriff’s office spokesman said in a statement Monday.

Teen trio arrested for felonies after stealing guns from vehicles in Lakeland, sheriff says

It’s still unclear how Redden and Shenefield knew each other.

Redden was initially arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of an altered firearm (serial numbers removed). He now faces an additional count of tampering with evidence. He remains in the Manatee County Jail on a $208,000 bond.

The investigation into Shenefield’s death is ongoing, authorities said.

Comments / 11

Leighanne Ellis
4d ago

sounds like he's covering up an overdose...either way he was wrong

Reply
10
 

WFLA

Teen rushed to hospital after Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to a Tampa hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the area of 11th Street and East Seward Street, according to the Tampa Police Department. Authorities said the teen suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Police did not immediately release the cause or any […]
TAMPA, FL
wbtw.com

Person and dog shot outside Florida Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person and a dog were seriously injured after deputies said a man shot them on Tuesday outside a Florida Publix. According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, several people called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report shots fired behind the store. Nienhuis said...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
