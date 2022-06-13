No signs of trauma in Bradenton mom’s death, autopsy reveals
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An initial autopsy showed no signs of trauma in the death of a Bradenton mother of two who was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Authorities said Stephanie Shenefield, 38, took an Uber to the home of William Redden, a known drug dealer in the Palmetto area, on Friday, June 3, and died sometime that night.
Surveillance cameras captured the 51-year-old dragging her lifeless body to his car. Her “badly decomposed” remains were found in a ditch near a field and some railroad tracks on Friday, June 10.
The autopsy showed no signs of trauma to her body. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report, a sheriff's office spokesman said in a statement Monday.
It’s still unclear how Redden and Shenefield knew each other.
Redden was initially arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of an altered firearm (serial numbers removed). He now faces an additional count of tampering with evidence. He remains in the Manatee County Jail on a $208,000 bond.
