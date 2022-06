Yadier Molina has played 19 seasons in the big leagues. He knows a balk when he sees one, and apparently, he knows it better than an entire umpiring crew. The Pittsburgh Pirates were upset on Tuesday when they thought they had Molina picked off at second base for an inning-ending out only to watch Molina to convince the umpires to call a balk. Molina, recognizing that J.T. Brubaker was pitching out of the windup, took off for third base once the Pirates pitcher started his delivery. But Brubaker would pause mid-windup (a clear balk), step off the rubber and throw to second.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO