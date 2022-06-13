ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Silver Lane plans advance

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
EAST HARTFORD — Development along Silver Lane moved forward last week, with town officials making a key approval and setting the date for another.

WHAT: East Hartford has begun a number of projects to develop and redevelop the Silver Lane corridor and other parcels in the area.

APARTMENTS: The town plans to sell the site of the former Showcase Cinemas to New Britain-based Jasko Development for the construction of a 477-unit apartment complex.

In a 6-1 vote, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved zoning changes on Wednesday for the 26-acre lot of the old Showcase Cinemas, proposed for construction of a 477-unit apartment complex.

New Britain-based Jasko Development plans to construct “amenity-rich” apartments at the site, with features including a dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse.

The Town Council authorized the mayor to execute a sale agreement on the Showcase Cinemas property in September 2021, which would see the town sell the property to the developer for $1 after a number of prerequisites were met.

Town Council approved development and tax agreements for the apartments in February, and officials expect the sale agreement to be finalized next year.

An application for the zoning changes states that the apartments would consist of 477 units spread across eight buildings — two four-story and the rest three-story.

The zoning changes include a master plan for the site and the movement of six parcels within the Showcase Cinemas site from the B-6 business district to a new Planned Development District 1 to facilitate development of the apartments.

The Redevelopment Agency voted unanimously Friday to hold a meeting July 20 to finalize a redevelopment plan for Silver Lane and send it to Town Council for approval.

The plan recommends the town purchase properties and make zoning changes to facilitate development of the Silver Lane Revitalization Area, which runs from Mercer Avenue to Forbes Street.

The plan, generated by consulting firm Goman & York, focuses on specific parcels, including Charter Oak Mall and Silver Lane Plaza, and does not recommend any changes to existing residential zones or properties.

Donald Poland, managing director with Goman & York, said at a meeting May 25 that the firm is confident the primary uses for the corridor will be residential and community-scale retail.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to send the plan to the Redevelopment Agency for its approval.

Once the Redevelopment Agency approves the plan, Town Council will consider it for adoption.

The plan’s proposed acquisitions would be aided by a $10 million grant for the town approved by the State Bond Commission on May 26. The town’s grant application states that the funds will be used for the purchase and redevelopment of parcels in the Silver Lane corridor, including Silver Lane Plaza.

