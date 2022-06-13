ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Alabama man among masked group arrested at Idaho pride parade

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County man was among 31 men arrested on Saturday near a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, according to local officials.

31 masked and uniformed members of a group called “Patriot Front” were arrested over the weekend. Wesley Evan Van Horn, of Lexington, was among those booked into the Kootenai County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Evan Van Horn
(Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)

Couer d’Alene Police (CDAP) said the men, who were packed inside a U-Haul, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to riot during a “Pride in the Park” event. Police found riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van, according to CDAP Chief Lee White.

    Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)
    Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)

The men were wearing matching outfits of khaki pants, dark blue shirts, masks and baseball caps.

Based on evidence collected and documents, White said they determined that the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park.

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)

In that same news conference, Chief White said someone had called police about the U-Haul, who said, “it looked like a little army was loading up into the vehicle” in the parking lot of a hotel. Officials spotted the truck soon after and pulled it over, according to White said.

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)
Those arrested came from at least 12 states, officials said, including Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Virginia and Wyoming. Only one of the men was from Idaho.

Patriot Front is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “a white nationalist hate group” that formed after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LOI4_0g9AiDv400
    Winston W. Durham
  • Wesley Evan Van Horn
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHRrk_0g9AiDv400
    Steven D. Tucker
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXA6X_0g9AiDv400
    Thomas R. Rosseau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALauN_0g9AiDv400
    Spencer T. Simpson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEIvm_0g9AiDv400
    Richard J. Jessop
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymDat_0g9AiDv400
    Robert B. Whitted
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MgFY_0g9AiDv400
    Nathaniel T. Whitfield
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VMw4_0g9AiDv400
    Mitchell F. Wagner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXYor_0g9AiDv400
    Nathan D. Brenner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2BXH_0g9AiDv400
    Mishael J. Buster
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrVYB_0g9AiDv400
    Lawrence A. Norman
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5YCM_0g9AiDv400
    Kieran P. Morris
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2z2z_0g9AiDv400
    Justin M. Oleary
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBO0_0g9AiDv400
    Jared M. Boyce
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22r5Hh_0g9AiDv400
    Josiah D. Buster
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qn2MW_0g9AiDv400
    James Michael Johnson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6nDm_0g9AiDv400
    James J. Johnson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQwQt_0g9AiDv400
    Graham Whitsom
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfLKs_0g9AiDv400
    Forrest C. Rankin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5kEf_0g9AiDv400
    Garret J. Garland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayJXt_0g9AiDv400
    Devin W. Center
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1DaI_0g9AiDv400
    Dylan C. Corio
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHi0p_0g9AiDv400
    Dakota R. Tabler
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXl1h_0g9AiDv400
    Derek J. Smith
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWvzC_0g9AiDv400
    Conor J. Ryan
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3LVC_0g9AiDv400
    Colton M. Brown
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l336v_0g9AiDv400
    Connor P. Moran
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wl2Fr_0g9AiDv400
    Cameron K. Pruitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFLih_0g9AiDv400
    Branden M. Haney
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLAMn_0g9AiDv400
    Alexander N. Sisenstein

In a news conference following the arrest, Chief White said all 31 men were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. The men are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, White said.

