White Plains, NY

PRINCIPAL FOR 20 YEARS

By Editorial Staff
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Carty was recently honored for his 20th year as principal of the all-boys Catholic Stepinac High School...

westfaironline.com

WestfairOnline

REDEDICATION AT THE OSBORN IN RYE

The Osborn senior living community in Rye recently celebrated the rededication of its Memory Care program now called “The Dr. Edward C. Pasciuti H.O.P.E. Center for Memory Care” in recognition of the doctor’s ongoing generosity. An educator and counselor in the New Rochelle School District for 40 years, Pasciuti has been a resident of The…
RYE, NY
noambramson.org

WAG Spotlights New Rochelle

I am flattered to make the cover of the June issue of WAG. While the framing of the cover article overstates my role in City government, the magazine as a whole shines a very positive spotlight on New Rochelle’s growth and vibrancy, as well as the partnerships and teamwork that have helped our community achieve tremendous progress. Take a look.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WestfairOnline

SPEAKING UP FOR CHILDREN

Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) recently held its annual spring benefit “Imagine A Child” at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle to honor Nicole Sheindlin and Judge Judy Sheindlin of “Her Honor Mentoring,” The Building & Realty Institute (BRI) of Westchester and Dr. Katherine Lobach, past president of the WCA Board of Directors. “…As advocates, we speak up for children…
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WestfairOnline

TOP 58 CHANGE-MAKERS IN STATE

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut organization, the statewide nonprofit dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence and character, honored 58 of its top achievers at the annual Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony on June 5. “The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious honor in Girl Scouting,” said Diana Mahoney, CEO, Girl Scouts of…
CONNECTICUT STATE
City
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
Education
WestfairOnline

ROCKLAND ROCKED

Buoyed by a myriad of vendors and food trucks, along with musicians and dancers performing on two stages, more than 12,000 visitors meandered through the Greater Nanuet Chamber of Commerce’s annual street fair Sunday, June 5. Now in its seventh year, the event continues to grow in popularity and attendance. “It’s great to be here…
NANUET, NY
WestfairOnline

Hubbard Day School signs lease at BLT’s Harbor Point

Building and Land Technology (BLT) has announced to announce that Hubbard Day School, an approved Connecticut private special education school providing intensive therapy and support for children with autism and related neurological challenges, opened their new ADA facilities in Harbor Point’s waterside neighborhood in Stamford. Torey Walsh of Newmark...
STAMFORD, CT
westchestermagazine.com

Swimming in Westchester: All the Public Pools to Hit This Summer

Saxon Woods Pool. Photos courtesy of Westchester County Parks. County pools are reopening to the public just as the season heats up. Here everything you’ll need to know about swimming locally. By Dave Zucker, with additional reporting by Sam Murphy. As summer days get hotter, Westchester locals will once...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Webster Financial announces $6.5B community development initiative

Stamford-headquartered Webster Financial Corp. has unveiled a $6.5 billion community development initiative in the markets that it serves and established a new Office of Corporate Responsibility to oversee its community engagement efforts. The new initiative will include investments in affordable housing and homeownership, with $1.35 billion in low- and moderate-income...
STAMFORD, CT
#Library#Catholic Church#Fundraising#Highschool#The Crusaders Parents
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk teachers union President calls survey results ‘troubling’

NORWALK, Conn. – Most Norwalk teachers feel they’re regarded as “replaceable,” Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon said. Yordon, at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, cited a recent survey of the union’s 1,000 members. “Fully 75 percent” of the teachers who responded to the survey disagree with the statement, “the district cares about retaining capable employees,” she said, commenting, “That’s very troubling to me.”
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council votes to settle Morris lawsuit

NORWALK, Conn. – The Common Council unanimously voted Tuesday to settle the lawsuit filed by former Norwalk Public Schools Human Relations Officer Bruce Morris, accusing NPS of discrimination against him in the elimination of his position. The lawsuit was slated to go to trial Wednesday, June 22. Mayor Harry...
NORWALK, CT
High School
Education
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 16 to June 23, 2022

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. Family Festival. St. Philip & James School, 1...
HUNTINGTON, NY
talkofthesound.com

Ethics Board Delivers Final Report on New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (June 16, 2022) — The verdict is in on the ethics complaint I filed on March 20, 2022. Peter A. Meisels, partner at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP delivered a report on behalf of the New Rochelle Ethics Board to City Manager Charles B. Strome III, tonight, June 16, 2022.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WestfairOnline

LAUDING STATE’S ENVIRONMENTAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Aquarion Water Company, based in Bridgeport, recently celebrated the five winners of its 2022 Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards during a ceremony at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Each year, the company’s Environmental Champion Awards recognize organizations and individuals in the large and small business, nonprofit, adult and student categories. “Preserving Connecticut’s beautiful waterways, land and wildlife is…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Westchester Parks Foundation resumes Camp Morty at Prezioso Park

The Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) is bringing back Camp Morty to Sal J. Prezioso Mountain Lakes Park in North Salem after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. The camp season begins on July 3 with five one-week sessions. In addition to offering traditional summer camp experiences for children between eight and 15, this year’s Camp Morty will offer a new robotics program financed through a grant from Verizon.
NORTH SALEM, NY
WestfairOnline

Trumbull announces construction project on Route 111

Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro announced the upcoming construction on the traffic light and relocation of the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 near the plaza occupied by Prime One Eleven and Fitness Edge. Trumbull awarded the project to Guerrera Construction Co., which is set to begin construction by...
theexaminernews.com

Surging Prices Put Sustainable Westchester’s Energy Program on Hold

Consumers’ electricity bills typically spike in the summer due to heavy air conditioning use during hot weather. For about 92,000 customers who signed up for the Westchester Power Community Energy Program through Sustainable Westchester during the past six years, there will be another reason for a hike when they receive their bills next month.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

U.S. Army medical personnel to train with Westchester Medical Center

Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) has begun a new partnership with the U.S. Army for the training of military medical personnel. Under the terms of the partnership, Army medical personnel will train alongside Westchester Medical Center physicians and nurses at Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point. The training will be conducted by anesthesia, plastic surgery, trauma and reconstruction specialists at Westchester Medical Center.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

