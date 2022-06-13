LAUDING STATE’S ENVIRONMENTAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Attorney General William Tong has filed a lawsuit against the Reynolds Consumer Products for alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. In a press statement, Tong accused the company of deceptive marketing of its Hefty “Recycling Bags,” claiming the company was aware that the product was incompatible with recycling facilities in Connecticut and had the same lack of recyclable properties as a regular Hefty trash bag. Tong added that the bags can become wrapped and tangled in recycling equipment and cause disruptive malfunctions.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO