Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is taking a step back from the band's reunion tour following a serious injury. According to Heavy Consequence, Lee took the stage mid-way through Motley Crue's first show of the tour in Atlanta to reveal that he'd recently suffered an injury that would force him to need a tag-team partner. "We did it! You did it, we did it, we're f—ing here," Lee said to the crowd, before then going on to reveal the unfortunate news.

