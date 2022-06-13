ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Monday brings in new gas, diesel fuel average record in Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ETAF_0g9Afvqx00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the new week begins, gas prices in Arkansas steadily rose to new record heights.

AAA reported Monday that the state average of gas is up to $4.53, setting another record. The price of gas is up 13 cents from a week ago. The price of diesel fuel saw another record of $5.31, jumping seven cents from a week ago.

Drivers in Montgomery County are paying the most in the state with an average of $4.87 per gallon. Paying the least are Van Buren County drivers with an average of $4.39 per gallon.

Gas prices hit new record high

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are paying an average of $4.53, up just over a nickel in the last week. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying an average of $4.49, up 7 cents since last Monday. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, drivers are paying an average of $4.47, which is up 12 cents in the last week.

The national average for regular gas slightly jumped to $5.01 per gallon, while the national average for diesel dropped a tenth of the cent to $5.77 even.

These factors are converging to push gas prices higher

Arkansas has the third lowest state average for regular gas, behind Georgia and Mississippi. California continues to lead the nation with an average price of $6.44 for a gallon of regular gas.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

Juneteenth Arkansas brings festival to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 18. It will kick off with a parade at 2 p.m., followed by a festival and fireworks show. The event is family-friendly. Watch the video above for more information.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Traffic
City
Little Rock, AR
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Traffic
State
Mississippi State
Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

New high for Arkansas gas prices, diesel fuel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It keeps climbing. Going into June 14, Arkansas gas prices have made another overnight climb to an average $4.54 a gallon. Yesterday’s average was $4.53 a gallon, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And another milestone as diesel average price hits a $5.32 average, a record high price and breaking through the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KBAT 99.9

Saharan Dust Cloud Is Back, Descends on Texas and Arkansas

Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Gas Prices#Central Arkansas#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
talkbusiness.net

Get Loud Arkansas names 3 regional coordinators

Get Loud Arkansas, a voter and civic engagement organization spearheaded by State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, appointed three regional civic engagement coordinators on Thursday (June 16). Sen. Elliott launched the nonprofit organization in December 2021 after Arkansas was identified as the worst state in the country for voter registration...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Lincoln Report

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

These 5 Kids Are Missing In Arkansas Since May

Can you help find these 5 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since May 1. This morning my phone was going crazy to an amber alert. It was for a kid in Honey Grove Texas. She is a 13-year-old Kionna Braxton. Here are the specifics of the current amber alert on the Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook Page.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy