ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

SWIPCO to Receive 2022 Iowa Character Award from Robert D. and Billie Ray Center

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Atlantic) SWIPCO will be recognized as the 2022 Organization of Character by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University.

C.J. Petersen, Communication Coordinator for SWIPCO, said this award is based on the six pillars of Character Counts…

Hilary Ortmann, Associate Director for The Ray Center, said SWIPCO’s commitment to improve the lives of southwest Iowans through innovation and collaborative partnerships demonstrates their commitment to showing good character.

Petersen explains what made SWIPCO stand out…

The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center provides character and leadership development strategies to improve civility and develop ethical leaders throughout the world. As the global home to Character Counts, The Ray Center utilizes public awareness and programming grounded in research to advance two programs, Character Counts and Excellence with Integrity.

The 2022 Iowans of Character awards will be presented at a ceremony on July 29th.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Democrat DeJear to run with county auditor Eric Van Lancker

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic governor candidate Deidre DeJear announced she has chosen an eastern Iowa county auditor as her running mate. DeJear says Friday she chose Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her lieutenant governor candidate because he is “not only a true defender of democracy but also he understands the growing challenges facing small communities across the state.” Van Lancker is a four-term county auditor who last week lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for secretary of state by more than 40 percentage point to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller. Van Lancker says his priorities include defending voting rights, improving education, prioritizing housing, increasing broadband and protecting healthcare.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Workforce Development: 10K Iowans Returned To Work In May

(Des Moines, IA) — The head of the Iowa Workforce Development agency says 10-thousand more Iowans returned to work in May. Beth Townsend says 50-thousand workers are on the job now who weren’t employed one year ago. The state’s unemployment rate to drop to two-point-seven-percent. That figure is down from three-percent in April. Townsend says all of the job-related statistics reflect a solid employment picture for the state. At the height of the pandemic in April 2020 Iowa had an unemployment rate of 11-percent.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Looking For Running Mate Who’s Worked Within Government

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says she’s looking for a running mate with government experience. She says she’s always worked alongside government, “from the federal government all the way down to the municipal levels,” but always from the outside. Dejear says she wants someone with inside government experience to “balance” her so they can “work collectively as a team.” DeJear plans to reveal her choice for lieutenant governor at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention tomorrow (Saturday).
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Education
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Western Iowa Today

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision was wrongly decided and should be overturned. The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could get an abortion. A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing the 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The court reversed the judge’s decision and sent the case back to district court.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sharon Symonds Obituary

Sharon Symonds, age 76, of Hancock, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. There will be no services held. Survivors include her husband Tommy Symonds of Hancock, IA; children Perry Holmes of Hancock, IA; Deborah (Ron) Olsen of Hancock, IA; Kelly Holmes of Hancock, IA; siblings Clare Piearson and Ed Piearson. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is assisting the family.
HANCOCK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Signs Unemployment, Childcare Bills

(Dubuque, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law while appearing Thursday at the Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s annual convention in Dubuque. One bill shortens the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment from 26 weeks to 16, and requires the unemployed to take a lower-paying job more quickly. Reynolds argued that the safety net instituted during the pandemic was leading people to not take jobs, thereby worsening the workforce shortage. The changes to unemployment rules go into effect July First. The governor also signed a bill aimed at expanding the number and affordability of childcare slots in the state.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake University#Innovation#College#Communication Coordinator#The Ray Center#Iowans
Western Iowa Today

Governor Signs Ban On Covid-19 Vaccination Requirement For School Attendance

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a law that prohibits state-licensed childcare centers, K-through-12 schools and Iowa colleges and universities from having Covid-19 vaccination mandates for enrollment. Democrats in the legislature objected. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City says there’s a movement to undermine vaccinations, and added, “We don’t need to make polio great again.” Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says the law gives individuals and parents the right to make their own decisions about getting vaccinated. Covid-19 vaccination requirements are now prohibited for enrollment in childcare centers, public schools, community colleges, Iowa’s three state universities, and every private college in Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds announces $100M investment in school safety

(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds announced $100 million in school safety funding to support Iowa’s 327 public school districts and 183 non-public and independent schools during a press conference with the Department of Public Safety, Department of Education and Homeland Security and Emergency Management. This dedicated new funding...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Largest Food Pantry Sees Demand Rocket 68% From Last Year’s High

(Des Moines, IA) — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45 percent increase in clients. But she says they felt a really large impact in May when “there was about a 68 percent increase.” The average SNAP benefit for individuals dropped from two dollars-65 per meal to a dollar-52. Webb says it’s straining all of their resources, but they’re “doing the best we can.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Arnold Wesemann Obituary

Arnold Walter Wesemann, the son of Walter Herman and Viola Mae (Westerhold) Wesemann, was born August 11, 1932 on his grandparent’s farm in Wisner, NE. He died June 11, 2022, at his home in Bellevue, NE, at the age of 89 years. Arnold attended school and church in Wisner....
BELLEVUE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Western Iowa Today

$5 Fee for Out-Of-State Vehicles Entering Two State Parks To Continue

(Council Bluffs, IA) Out-of-state visitors at two western Iowa parks will have to keep paying an entrance fee for at least two-and-a-half more years. Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs had three million visitors last year and Representative Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs says it’s Iowa’s most heavily used state park, “particularly because it’s next to Omaha and there are tons of Nebraskans that come over.” Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs implied that visitors from Nebraska might be more likely to “drink or tear up the park or go off-road,” and that a five-dollar fee is a tool to “try and maybe redirect some of our non-residents back to their state.” Waubonsie State Park is near the Missouri border in Fremont County and also has a lot of out-of-state visitors who are charged the five-dollar fee.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Swears in Newest Police Sergeant

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jimmy James at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeant James joined the Atlantic Police Department in February 2022. He previously worked for the Perry Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy with the 127th basic in 1992. He stepped away from law enforcement and worked for The Sports Authority as a District Loss Prevention Manager covering the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Montana.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

City of Audubon looking to hire two police officers

(Audubon) In an effort to attract more applicants, the City of Audubon is increasing pay for police officers. At Monday’s meeting, Resolution 22-24 was passed. City Clerk Joe Foran explains. “The council elected for non-certified officers to move the hourly rate from $22 to $23 per hour, to keep newly certified officers at $24, and to move Officer Staples up to $25 per hour, he was at $24. It’s to try and entice people to apply for the open positions. We have two open positions right now.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Signs Bill To Create New Penalties For Elder Abuse, Exploitation

(Williamsburg, IA) — Elder abuse will be defined as a crime in Iowa when a new law takes effect July First. Governor Reynolds has approved a bill that creates new criminal penalties for emotional abuse and neglect of Iowans who are 60 or older. She says, “the safety and wellbeing of older Iowans is so very important, and this bill ensures that there will be consequences for those who target and harm them.” The bill also establishes a new criminal charge of financial exploitation of an older individual. The governor held a bill signing ceremony Wednesday at a senior living center in Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sales Tax On Airplane Parts And Labor Eliminated

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a tax break for the aircraft industry. The state sales tax on parts for planes — and on the labor to maintain and repair aircraft — will no longer be charged after July First. During House debate in April, Representative Lee Hein of Monticello said a “lot of business” left Iowa because none of the surrounding states charge sales taxes on parts and labor for planes. Bill backers say it’ll help create jobs and spur enrollment at community colleges in Council Bluffs, Ottumwa and Waterloo that offer aircraft maintenance courses, so students can get FAA certification. Community colleges in Sioux City and Cedar Rapids plan to start aircraft maintenance programs.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Steven Pankonen Obituary

Private Family Services for 68 year old Steven Pankonen of Avoca will be held. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Economic Development grant process opening soon in Audubon County

(Audubon) Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) is encouraging anyone interested in applying for grant funding to attend their informational meeting on Thursday evening. Communities, businesses, and individuals are all eligible for a portion of the $600,000 ACED has to distribute. “The ACED board are incredibly excited. Very thankful to the Supervisors. This is kind of a once in a lifetime to see some really amazing projects and growth in Audubon County.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy