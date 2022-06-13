SWIPCO to Receive 2022 Iowa Character Award from Robert D. and Billie Ray Center

(Atlantic) SWIPCO will be recognized as the 2022 Organization of Character by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University.

C.J. Petersen, Communication Coordinator for SWIPCO, said this award is based on the six pillars of Character Counts…

Hilary Ortmann, Associate Director for The Ray Center, said SWIPCO’s commitment to improve the lives of southwest Iowans through innovation and collaborative partnerships demonstrates their commitment to showing good character.

Petersen explains what made SWIPCO stand out…

The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center provides character and leadership development strategies to improve civility and develop ethical leaders throughout the world. As the global home to Character Counts, The Ray Center utilizes public awareness and programming grounded in research to advance two programs, Character Counts and Excellence with Integrity.

The 2022 Iowans of Character awards will be presented at a ceremony on July 29th.