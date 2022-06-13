Mills County Sheriff’s report, 6/13/22

(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday) released a report on arrests that date back to May 29th. Beginning with the most recent:. On Monday, June 13th: Kevin James Kesselberg, age 28, Harlan, IA, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in Harlan. Kesselberg was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Acts.; Tricia Ann Trebilcock, age 48, Harlan, IA, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in Harlan. Trebilcock was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Acts.
