Mills County, IA

Mills County Sheriff’s report, 6/13/22

 4 days ago

(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on recent arrests:. At around 12:23-a.m. Sunday, 22-year-old Maria Fernanda Forces, of Omaha, NE, was arrested for OWI/1st...

kmaland.com

Law enforcement 'brotherhood' mourns Fremont County deputy's death

(Clarinda) -- Numerous KMAland agencies are assisting Fremont County authorities in a time of need. Scores of law enforcement and fire departments, plus first responders, participated in an escort Wednesday afternoon for the body of Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Wayne "Melvin" Richardson. The 37-year-old Richardson was killed early Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle vehicle on Highway 275 near 260th Street. Page County's Sheriff's Office was among the local agencies assisting Fremont County in transporting Richardson's body to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Then, a Page County vehicle joined the escort from the medical examiner's office to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg Wednesday afternoon. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News his agency also joined others in covering Fremont County, as its sheriff's office is in mourning.
kjan.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 6/16/22

(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday) released a report on arrests that date back to May 29th. Beginning with the most recent:. On Monday, June 13th: Kevin James Kesselberg, age 28, Harlan, IA, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in Harlan. Kesselberg was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Acts.; Tricia Ann Trebilcock, age 48, Harlan, IA, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in Harlan. Trebilcock was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Acts.
kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County accident results in fatality

(Macedonia) -- A nine-year-old boy has died following a Pottawattamie County traffic accident. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Dye Streets in Macedonia. Authorities say the boy was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a motorcycle. Responding law enforcement and paramedics administered life-saving measures and transported the boy to Mercy Hospital where he later passed. The 51-year-old driver of the motorcycle was uninjured.
kjan.com

Funeral arrangements set for Deputy Richardson

SIDNEY, Iowa – Funeral arrangements have been made for Fremont County Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson, 37, who succumbed to injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision on June 14. Public Visitation. Friday, June 17, 2022. 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sidney High School. 2754 Knox Rd. Sidney,...
kmaland.com

Fallen Fremont County deputy to receive police escort back to southwest Iowa

(Sidney) -- A fallen Fremont County deputy will be escorted back to southwest Iowa this afternoon by his fellow law enformcent officers. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they will be escorting Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed in a Tuesday collision, from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny at approximately 2 p.m. to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. The Sheriff's Office says the escort will be taking Interstate-80 to Interstate-29, then south to Hamburg. Once in town, the convoy will turn north on Main Street and proceed to the funeral home.
kmaland.com

Fremont County deputy killed in 2 vehicle crash

(Sidney) -- State law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal accident in Fremont County involving a county deputy. Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault confirms to KMA News the patrol is investigating a fatal car accident in Fremont County Tuesday that killed 37-year-old Fremont County Sheriff Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson.
kjan.com

Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in a collision Tuesday afternoon

(UPDATED) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident that occurred at around 12:38-p.m. Tuesday (June 14, 2022), claimed the life of a Sheriff’s Deputy. Authorites say Deputy Austin “Melvin”Wayne Richardson, age 37, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street in a 2020 Chevy Tahoe.
WOWT

Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided responding to a road rage call Tuesday. Law enforcement was notified of an armed party in a car. They located the suspect at 84th Street and Lincoln Road. A felony traffic stop was attempted when the two responding cruisers...
News Channel Nebraska

Officials mourning after fatal accident in Iowa

SIDNEY - Law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies are mourning following a fatal accident in Fremont County Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred on Highway 275 north of Hamburg at 12:38 p.m. A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office press release says Deputy Austin “Melvin”...
KETV.com

Two people injured after two-vehicle accident in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 12:05 p.m. near 72nd and Lake streets. One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the other was transported in serious condition,...
WOWT

BREAKING: Fatal Fremont County crash

All eight teams are excited for CWS. 6 News Traffic Alert: 168th Street reopens from West Center to Pacific. Between West Center Road" and Pacific is open again to traffic with one lane available in each direction. CWS 2022: Severe weather outlook. Updated: 5 hours ago. A quick rain shower...
KCCI.com

Sheriff: 9-year-old boy dies in Iowa crash

MACEDONIA, Iowa (KETV) — A 9-year-old boy has died after a collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday night in Pottawattamie County, according to authorities. Around 7:30 p.m., a child riding his bicycle near Main and Dye streets in Macedonia, Iowa, was struck by a motorcycle, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.
kicdam.com

Clay County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Being Charged With Drug Offenses

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Three Omaha residents are facing drug charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped in Southern Clay County last week. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop around eight o’clock last Thursday evening on Highway 71 about three miles north of the Buena Vista County line where a smell of marijuana was reportedly found coming from inside.
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest suspect in multiple credit union robberies

The pandemic slowed it down, now things are heating up once again. Deadly motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation. There was a fatal accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon. Updated: 2 hours ago. The first courtroom face-off between Charles Herbster and Julie Slama lasted three hours but only one of...
News Channel Nebraska

Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the Northwest Super Target Tuesday. Officers arrived at the store at 132nd and West Maple to respond to a crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress by Omaha Fire and...
