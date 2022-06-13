Mills County Sheriff’s report, 6/13/22

(Clarinda) -- Numerous KMAland agencies are assisting Fremont County authorities in a time of need. Scores of law enforcement and fire departments, plus first responders, participated in an escort Wednesday afternoon for the body of Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Wayne "Melvin" Richardson. The 37-year-old Richardson was killed early Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle vehicle on Highway 275 near 260th Street. Page County's Sheriff's Office was among the local agencies assisting Fremont County in transporting Richardson's body to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Then, a Page County vehicle joined the escort from the medical examiner's office to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg Wednesday afternoon. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News his agency also joined others in covering Fremont County, as its sheriff's office is in mourning.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO