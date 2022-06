According to all 32 NFL teams, Case Keenum wasn't worth a draft pick in 2012. He's since been traded for a handful of late-round picks -- leading Keenum to joke that he considers himself a late-round selection -- and the latest deal brought him to a situation the quarterback sees as ideal. Keenum is preparing to serve as the 2022 backup to dynamite signal-caller Josh Allen in Buffalo, home to a team that proved it didn't just settle for his services -- it wanted Keenum.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO