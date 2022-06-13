ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Metro bus attacked by large group Sunday

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Metro bus attacked by group of street racers 00:20

A Metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people Sunday afternoon that reportedly attempted to take over the vehicle as it approached them.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was reportedly gathered.

As the driver continued to move forward, the crowd surrounded the bus and began to smash the windows in what they are calling an attempt to take over the bus.

Authorities were unsure if the group was part of a street takeover.

There were no injuries reported and it was unclear the extent of damage caused to the bus.

There were no suspect descriptions immediately available as deputies continued to investigate the incident.

Cassandra Christenson
2d ago

How about the damage to the bus driver... the fear. Those bus drivers go out inio the dark to get us home from middle of night jobs. GET us to our night jobs. To make a living wage for his/her family. And they treated with such disregard. by those crazy baby "boys". I wonder if they know about karma... what goes around comes around.

Cassandra Christenson
2d ago

BIG BABY BOYS who don't have clue how to be loving, responsible REAL men who care for their families and are solid, responsible real guys who model manhood for their sons. And for all of us.

Jack Vivirito
2d ago

and yet they still try to get us out of our cars and into public transportation...Yeah, I don't think so. Crime is rampant on the trains and buses.

