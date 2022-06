The Bengals gave up a lot of sacks during the 2021 season, but one near-miss was key to their trip to the Super Bowl. They snapped the ball on a third-and-seven in their own territory while tied with the Chiefs with under 10 minutes to play in regulation of the AFC Championship Game and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was on Joe Burrow quickly. Jones got his hands on Burrow, but the quarterback wriggled free and moved out of the pocket. Jones dove to try for another tackle that Burrow evaded as he scrambled for a first down.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO