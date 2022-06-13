‘Run run run!’ Visitors see gorilla chase stray dog at California zoo, video shows

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Humane Society Cares for Stray Dog Caught in Gorilla Sanctuary at Safari Park
The San Diego Humane Society continued Wednesday to care for “Mighty Joe Young,” a dog who found his way into the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last weekend. On Sunday, the dog made his own way into the park and then the ape enclosure,...
Young child gets hand trapped in food processing machine
A young child was hospitalized Thursday after his hand got caught in a food processing machine at a South Bay catering business, police said.
dailyphew.com
Lost Sea Lion 6km From Home Stops Drivers To Plead For Help
The sea lion population on the California coast has grown significantly, and the authorities in charge of safeguarding the creatures have felt the necessity to shut specific locations to prevent the amiable otarinos from coming into direct contact with people. A bizarre thing occurred recently on a major highway, Route...
18-year-old vanishes in water during trip to California beach on last day of school
A lifeguard rushed to help the group and pulled two teens from the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Visitors at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park witnessed some terrifying moments over the weekend after a dog ended up in the gorilla exhibit.
Elderly man killed during vet clinic break-in
A veterinary clinic burglary led to the murder of an 88-year-old man who apparently interrupted the crime, police said.
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Dog rescued from gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Two animals ran free at a California zoo over the weekend, but they don’t actually live in the zoo. According to zoo officials, two dogs got loose inside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday. One of the dogs jumped into the facility’s...
Loved ones remember recent grad swept to sea off Mission Beach
The 18-year-old who was swept into the ocean Tuesday was at Mission Beach celebrating his high school graduation, a friend of his family says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SDPD: 2 teen brothers sent to hospital after knife fight
Two teen brothers were hospitalized early Thursday morning after a knife fight erupted between the two in Barrio Logan.
Police: Woman found slain in Rancho Penasquitos condo
A 43-year-old probationer was back behind bars Thursday on suspicion of killing a woman in a Rancho Penasquitos condominium.
Suspected shoplifters detained after freeway pursuit
Several people suspected of shoplifting in North County were detained Thursday afternoon after a pursuit came to an end in the Mission Valley area, police said.
Eater
NorCal’s Mega-Popular Starbread Filipino Bakery Opens in Chula Vista
Customers lined up early before the official opening of San Diego’s first Starbread Bakery in Chula Vista, eager to buy fresh-out-of-the-oven Spanish bread, also known as señorita bread, which is the specialty of the famous Filipino bakery chain that’s based in Northern California. Baked in small batches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Friends Honor 2022 Crawford High School Grad Killed in Apparent Drowning at Mission Beach
While the U.S. Coast Guard searches for the body of an 18-year-old feared dead following an ill-fated trip to Mission Beach, the teen’s loved ones are paying tribute to him as a hero. Woodlain Zachee-Prudhome, who graduated from Crawford High School in San Diego just two days ago, went...
Loved ones create makeshift memorial for missing swimmer
Several boats in the water, a helicopter from above, members of the dive rescue team, and sonar technology are all being used to canvass Mission Beach where a teenager was last seen Tuesday.
Dog removed after entering gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A dog was safely removed from inside of a gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Sunday. The scary moment was captured on camera by CBS 8 viewers visiting the park. After entering the enclosure, the shepherd was quickly spotted by a gorilla...
5 places to have a picnic in San Diego
Soak up that vitamin D, socialize with companions, people-watch, catch a tan or grab a bite at these unique picnic spots in the area:
18-year-old swimmer missing, two rescued in Mission Beach
Lifeguards launched a search for an 18-year-old man swept out to sea by rip currents in Mission Beach Tuesday afternoon.
Lady G’s Canteen Planning La Mesa Restaurant
Farmers Market Vendor Opening Brick-and-Mortar Location
Stray dog wanders into gorilla habitat at SD Zoo Safari Park
A stray dog was rescued Sunday after it wandered into the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in northern San Diego County.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Woman Pays Year's Worth of Rent Upfront Just to Secure Home: ‘I Was Going to Be Homeless'
In a desperate move that illustrates San Diego County’s outrageous housing costs and market, a Vista woman has paid a whole year's rent upfront in order to be assured of securing a rental home in Carlsbad. Total upfront cost for a three bedroom rental: $42,900. “I was going to...
The Sacramento Bee
11K+
Followers
795
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.https://www.sacbee.com/
Comments / 0