Weekly road report || June 13, 2022

By Amanda Cutshall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting June 13, 2022. These schedules are subject...

KSST Radio

Construction On Bill Bradford Road Overpass Slow Going Due To Road Construction

It’s definitely summer in Texas. Not only is air acrid and humidity so thick you almost swim in it, but road construction abounds. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a Texas community without some type of road construction — whether on state highways or farm-to-market roads, city streets or county roads —within a stones throw. Construction businesses take advantage of those hot summer months to get as much work done as possible on roads, homes.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Boom! Did You Feel It?

Thursday morning at 8:00, if you heard a jarring boom, it was a demolition crew at the old power plant on FM 127 at Montecillo. Residents hearing the explosion came as far away as Talco in Titus County. According to Fire Chief Larry McRae, they did not publicize the event because they didn’t want a crowd around the old TUGO plant.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Caddo Mills Gets a New Post Office

On this day in 1879, the post office at Caddo Mills was opened. The town is located at the intersection of State Highway 66 and Farm Road 36 near Caddo Creek in Hunt County. In 1870 I.T. Johnson and Henry King had built a gristmill a mile west of the present townsite. Shortly thereafter, a store opened and a community developed. Residents referred to it as Caddo Mills, after Johnson and King's gristmill.
CADDO MILLS, TX
eparisextra.com

City seeks citizens’ opinions with survey

The City of Paris, Paris Economic Development Corporation, and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce have partnered together with North Star Place Branding and Marketing to perform a Branding and Identity Development Project for the goal of creating a unified marketing strategy for all three of our respective entities. The City...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || June 17, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Chaffin,Roderick Tyron – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; DRIVING W/LICENSE INVALID (suspended/rev; OPEN CONTAINER; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE. Turner,Larry Junior – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 14, 2022

GARZA, MARIA SELENA – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA. THOMPSON, BRADLYN KYLE – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION. PATTERSON, ERIC MICHAEL – BOND SURR/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Harrison County seeking information after 100 pounds of copper wire stolen

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in the theft of over 100 pounds of copper wire at Braxton Services, formerly BP Production offices, in Hallsville. Video surveillance shows a white or light colored 2020 Ram pickup truck with a toolbox backed up […]
107-3 KISS-FM

SMH! Deputy for Van Zandt County in Texas Arrested for Drug Possession

We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer. Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July. A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued...
SAVOY, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for June 16, 2022

Blueberries picked daily on our family farm east of Sulphur Springs, $5/lb. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Blue Tick Dog, 4 years old, intact female. Needs a home 903 335 8353. Still in the box attic ladder $50, Metal posts, 12, 10 and 8 foot long, 2 3/4 and 2...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Woman Jailed For Spitting In Casket

Authorities arrested a Quitman woman after walking into a Tyler funeral home, going up to a casket, and spitting on the corpse inside. They charged 51-year-old Laurie Lynn Hinds with abuse of a corpse, a state jail felony. Witnesses said Hines had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is a proud headlining sponsor of the 30th Annual NETX Symphony League Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The event will offer a free concert and fireworks. Please be sure to stop by our purple tent for giveaways!. Save the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man’s Body Found North Of Sulphur Springs

Hopkins County deputies received a report of some personal items located on a county road north of Sulphur Springs Monday night. Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle that had been abandoned. A further search of the area was conducted and deputies located a deceased male in a creek that is believed to be associated with the vehicle and was a victim of homicide. At this time, it appears that this is an isolated incident that started in the metroplex and the victim and vehicle were left in this area. The body, which has not been publicly identified, was sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Remembering Paris Police Officer Chris Widner on June 21

Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch – Ride to Remember 2022 Mobile Memorial will be in Paris next Tuesday, June 21st, to honor Detective Chris Widner, who died in the line of duty last August. Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch –...
easttexasradio.com

Paris Officer Involved Shooting

The Paris Police Department issued a press release Tuesday about the officer-involved shooting in June of 2021 that left a Paris man paralyzed from the waist down. The department was concerned that an edited version of a police officer’s body camera footage was released on social media, triggering misleading and inflammatory comments. According to the Paris News, the officially released video shows that officers ordered “Coco” Carico to drop his rifle. Instead, Carico turned his back on the officers and began walking back indoors. Police then shot him. The Texas Rangers investigating the incident determined the shooting was justified, and the grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. The PD press release is on our website. Meanwhile, prominent attorney Lee Merritt of Dallas says he is filing a Civil Rights lawsuit.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened at approximately 12:37 a.m., on State Highway 160 about three miles south of Whitewright. Texas DPS said 64-year-old James Earl Bayless was headed north...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX

