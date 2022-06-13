Mecklenburg County activates cooling stations as dangerous heat arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County is activating cooling stations through at least Wednesday as temperatures approach the triple digits in the Charlotte area, officials said Monday.

The county said it will provide refuge for residents from the forecasted heat at Roof Above Day Services, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, spray grounds and select pool locations.

Spray Grounds:

The following Park and Recreation spray grounds are also available for use from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily:

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh St.

Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Rd.

Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive

Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.

Park and Recreation – Pools:

The Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is open 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cordelia Pool is open 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Double Oaks is located at 2014 Statesville Avenue in Charlotte. The Cordelia Pool is located at 2100 N. Davidson Street in Charlotte.

The following Park and Recreation Centers and Senior Centers are open to the public seeking relief from the heat. Click here to view hours of operation.

Bette Rae Thomas, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road

David B. Waymer, 14008 Holbrooks Road

Eastway Regional, 3150 Eastway Park Drive

Mallard Creek, 2530 Johnston Oehler Road

Ivory/Baker, 1920 Stroud Park Court

Northern Regional Recreation Center 18121 Old Statesville Rd. Cornelius

Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Road

Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries:

Library locations are generally open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Roof Above:

County officials said Roof Above will use its Day Services Center as a cooling station for anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County.

The Center is located at 945 North College Street. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Transportation:

CATS will provide free transportation to anyone needing a ride to Roof Above Day Services Center, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, Senior Centers and spray ground and pool locations designated as cooling stations.

Pinpoint Weather Forecast:

An Excessive Heat Advisory is expected to be in effect from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Charlotte could see a high of 101 degrees, a temperature that would break the current record of 99 set back in 1958.

The heat wave continues through mid-week with 90s lasting into Friday and intermittent shower and storm chances possible.

