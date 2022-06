DUII – Alcohol. On 6/13/22 a driving complaint was reported about a red Nissan Frontier traveling West on SR-18. The vehicle was located and stopped for a traffic violation. After an investigation the driver was arrested for DUII. The driver was transported to the Lincoln City Police Department where he refused to provide a breath sample. After a search warrant was written, a breath sample of .29% BAC was collected. The driver was cited and released for DUII. The vehicle was Impound 780 by Car Care Tow. Lincoln City Police Department provided assistance.

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO