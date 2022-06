Submitted by: CCE Madison County Master Gardener Volunteer – Lynne Wechsler. The first day of summer is right around the corner! Almost six months into the year, June 21, 2022, is the astronomical start of summer as the sun reaches its highest point. Also known as the summer solstice, the sun does not change path for a couple of days. To be clear, although the sun is often referred to as moving, we all know that us earthlings are the ones moving as our planet orbits around the sun.

