Florida woman arrested for trying to drive drunk with baby

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to drive while drunk with her baby.

Naples Police (NPD) arrived to the scene of 1555 5th Avenue South near a La Quinta Inn where a woman was allegedly trying to drive away with her 6-month-old baby while being extremely intoxicated.

According to NPD, the woman identified as 19-year-old Lupita Esteban was unresponsive and unable to move around at the scene.

Esteban told police she did not know who the child’s father was, according to the report.

A witness who stayed with Esteban in the hotel the night before confirmed she had been drinking that morning and the night before and had passed out leaving her child unaccounted for, NPD said.

Esteban was arrested for Child Neglect and taken to the Collier County Jail, according to NPD.

