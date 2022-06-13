ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Man searching for frisbees in Florida lake with gators found dead, missing 3 limbs, police say

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6TTx_0g9Abf7P00
Man searching for Frisbees in Florida lake with gators found dead, missing 3 limbs, police say

(AP) — A man found dead in a Florida lake while searching for frisbees and other flying discs was missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators, police said Friday.

Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo said in an email that the medical examiner’s final report on the death of Sean McGuinness would be finished in about two months.

McGuinness, 47, was found May 31 in the lake in Taylor Park, which is adjacent to a disc golf course. Authorities say McGuinness was known to frequent the lake to find discs and sell them.

It’s not clear whether McGuinness drowned, had a medical issue or was killed by alligators. But Santo said he was missing three limbs when his body was found.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two large alligators were trapped — one 10 feet long, the other 8 feet — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness’ death.

Largo is a suburb of St. Petersburg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
