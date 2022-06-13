Man Arrested After Threatening Parkshore Resort Employee

Officers were called to Parkshore Resort early Monday morning after a hotel guest threatened an employee with a knife.

It happened at 6 a.m. when a man pulled a knife on the hotel worker as they were setting up breakfast, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. They say the man also demanded money before going back to his room.

“The suspect then left the downstairs area where the victim was at and returned to the room that he had been staying in,” said Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department Captain Chris Clark. “We attempted for quite a while to make contact with that 36-year-old suspect verbally to the door hotel room and through phone calls.”

The Sheriff’s Office was able to get a search warrant, and deputies were able to enter to the room to make the arrest.

The man was taken away by ambulance, but there were no reports of injuries.