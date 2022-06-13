ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on guns, South Street mass shooting and declining enrollment

By Matt O'Donnell, Niki Hawkins
 4 days ago

Host Matt O'Donnell speaks with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw this week on Inside Story.

In this wide-ranging interview, they spoke about the tragic South Street mass shooting, the uptick in Illegal gun sales, a lack of conflict resolution skills in the Philadelphia community.

Also, the city's top police officer gives her take on the dwindling numbers of active-duty Police Officers on the street and what it feels like to be in the middle of the growing feud between Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Bobby DeGasto
4d ago

you are the worst Police Commissioner this city is ever had if you get the bar out of your office and maybe stop smelling like alcohol maybe you'll be able to do your job

Ann Malmrose
4d ago

Outlaw needs to go. The gun sale issue is because you and Krasner won’t prosecute the criminals. Outlaw does not support or stand behind her officers. She just throws them under the bus and writes them off. Any person of integrity would not want to work for this “Outlaw”. This city is becoming the Wild, Wild West. At this rate this city will be like a sanctuary city for criminals. Oh wait, it is already

John Binczewski
3d ago

maybe it's time for new police commissioner nothing personal but things are out of control in the city and I know it's not your fault but maybe somebody new at the helm could shake things up a little bit

