The Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers prepare to meet for the second time in their four-game weekend series on Friday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers looked like they were going to be able to end their losing skid on Thursday night. After Robbie Grossman drove in Willi Castro with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, the Tigers went into the ninth with a 1-0 lead. However, with the Rangers down to their final out, Ezequiel Duran hit a three RBI triple to give Texas the lead. Detroit would go down in the bottom of the inning on a whimper, falling their fifth-straight game, this time by a final score of 3-1.

DETROIT, MI ・ 32 MINUTES AGO